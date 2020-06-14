Man dies, woman raped and three stabbed at Manchester illegal raves

Two illegal raves took place this weekend in Greater Manchester where a man died of a suspected overdose, a woman was raped, and three people were stabbed.

According to the BBC, 6,000 people flocked to Daisy Nook Country Park and Carrington late on Saturday (June 13) for what have been dubbed “quarantine raves.”

Police were called to both scenes and later confirmed that a 20-year-old man died of a suspected overdose at the the country park event while three separate stabbings and an attack on an 18-year-old woman took place in Carrington.

Advertisement

One of the stabbings left an 18-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. Police were able to find him and give him first aid before paramedics arrived.

Two other men, aged 25 and 26, were also hurt as a result of being stabbed and a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

“We are also investigating the rape of an 18-year-old woman…and we have specialist officers supporting her and her family,” police said.

#Statement from Assistant Chief Constable Chris Sykes in relation to the raves the took place in #Carrington and #Oldham last night…https://t.co/yxqWf2Gjlj pic.twitter.com/pvwQGrUKsv — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) June 14, 2020

Condemning the raves as a clear breach of coronavirus legislation, Assistant Chief Constable Chris Sykes said officers “were met with violence, resulting in items being thrown and a police car being vandalised.”

Sacha Lord, the night-time economy adviser for the region, commented on the raves via social media.

Advertisement

“If you are one of the morons who attended one of the illegal raves in Partington and Daisy Nook last night, you are a disgrace,” Lord tweeted. “You’ve now put yourselves, your friends, your families and loved ones at risk. I’ve seen some of the footage. You aren’t clubbers. Just selfish idiots.”

If you are one of the morons who attended one of the illegal raves in Partington and Daisy Nook last night, you are a disgrace. You’ve now put yourselves, your friends, your families and loved ones at risk. I’ve seen some of the footage. You aren’t clubbers. Just selfish idiots. — Sacha Lord (@Sacha_Lord) June 14, 2020

Angela Rayner, the MP for Ashton-Under-Lyne, said she had joined Oldham Street Angels, who offer support and pastoral care to partygoers and others that need it during the night-time, at the Daisy Nook site during the rave.

“Just finished my shift at Street Angels in Oldham,” she tweeted. “Dealing with the illegal rave at Daisy Nook liaising with the police. Mark was seen tonight who lost his partner a few weeks back. He wasn’t in a good way. We gave 33 meals and 6 sleeping bags for those who had no accommodation.”

Just finished my shift at Street Angels in Oldham. Dealing with the illegal rave at Daisy Nook liaising with the police. Mark was seen tonight who lost his partner a few weeks back. He wasn’t in a good way. We gave 33 meals and 6 sleeping bags for those who had no accommodation. — 🌈 Angela Rayner 🌈 (@AngelaRayner) June 13, 2020

Images and footage from the outdoor raves were shared on social media showing busy crowds of people dancing and singing. Anyone with footage that could help with inquiries has been asked to contact police.