Man falls from top tier of stadium during Harry Styles show in Glasgow

A man fell from the top tier of Ibrox Stadium during Harry Styles‘ recent concert in Glasgow.

The June 11 show was the first European date of Styles’ world tour, with the man falling onto other patrons during the singer’s encore performance. Per the BBC, he was seen by medical staff following the incident and is believed to have not sustained any serious injuries.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said in a statement: “Officers were made aware of a man falling from a club deck at a premises on Edmiston Drive, Glasgow, at around 10.15pm on Saturday, 11 June, 2022.”

“There were no suspicious circumstances and the man was seen to by medical staff.”

There were more than 50,000 people in attendance at the sold-out show, with concerned fans taking to Twitter after the event.

“Still in shock after @Harry_Styles concert @Ibrox,” wrote one user. “A guy fell from the tier above onto the main stand one row in front of us. No security to be seen. I had to run to main door at street level to bring help. Everyone in shock around us and so upset. Hope guy is OK.”

“My 15 year old saw the guy fall and thought it was a blow up doll at first. Just horrific. Hope he and everyone else are ok. Horrible ending to a very special night,” added another.

Styles and his team are yet to comment on the incident.

The singer’s run of Love on Tour shows were originally slated for 2020, before being postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Styles announced his rescheduled UK and European Love on Tour dates in January this year, with 24 shows planned for June and July.