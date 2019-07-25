Man jailed for trying to set up a pop-up drug shop at Glastonbury 2019

Shaun Davies was caught with a stockpile of Class A and B drugs

A man has been jailed for trying to set up a pop-up drug shop at this year’s Glastonbury festival.

Shaun Davies, 24, from Liverpool was caught by security at Worthy Farm last month with a stockpile of Class A and B drugs as he tried to get into the festival, Bristol Crown Court heard yesterday (July 24).

He pleaded guilty to possession of drugs with intent to supply on June 27, reports the Bristol Post. It came just 22 days after he was handed a suspended jail term for the same offence in Liverpool.

Judge William Hart jailed Davies for 42 months, which included full activation of the previously suspended 10-month term.

“There is always a grave danger, selling drugs at festivals, that young people who attend will be cajoled or tempted into their first experience of drugs, and so there’s that ready market of vulnerable young people,” Judge Hart said.

Davies’ haul included eight bags of cocaine, seven bags of MDMA, 33 LSD tablets, 0.19g of hallucinogenic DMT, 36 bags of cannabis, and 18.2g of cocaine in a single bag.

He also had digital scales, snap bags and two mobile phones.

Richard Posner, prosecuting, told the court: “He had travelled from Liverpool to sell drugs and make money. He was detained by security early on June 27, around 5am. He had been trying to get into the site. He was found with a pop-up shop for selling drugs.”

Mark Linehan, defending, said his client had been coerced into selling drugs at the festival by a group of people to whom he had a £5,000 drug debt.

Mr Linehan said: “He was told if he refused to do so action would be taken against him and or his family. He was in a vulnerable state. He agreed to go to Glastonbury with the drugs and he was apprehended before any selling took place.He is remorseful, he has let himself down and his family down.”

