Man who went missing at Florida’s Forbidden Kingdom festival has been found dead

34 year-old Matthew Eastwood went missing on Sunday

A man who went missing at Florida bass and dubstep festival Forbidden Kingdom has been found dead, local police have said.

34-year-old Matthew Eastwood had attended the two-day event last weekend and was last seen walking away from the Sunset Cove Ampitheatre in Boca Raton, Florida on Sunday (February 16).

Yesterday, the festival’s Twitter account put out a missing person’s report appealing for information following Easton’s disappearance.

Now, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office have reported that a body found floating in a lake is believed to be that of Eastwood.

They said on social media: “We found a male floating in a lake of the Amphitheater Circle, in #BocaRaton. His body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office. Detectives believe it is Matthew Eastwood, who was last seen on Feb. 16th. No foul play is suspected. Next of kin has been notified.”

A GoFundMe had been set up for Eastwood’s family to help cover for their travel and accommodation expenses during the search effort, and has currently raised almost $6,000 at time of writing.

An earlier missing persons report had noted that Eastwood suffers from depression. Forbidden Kingdom Festival have yet to comment on the news.

