A man who went missing at Florida bass and dubstep festival Forbidden Kingdom has been found dead, local police have said.

34-year-old Matthew Eastwood had attended the two-day event last weekend and was last seen walking away from the Sunset Cove Ampitheatre in Boca Raton, Florida on Sunday (February 16).

Yesterday, the festival’s Twitter account put out a missing person’s report appealing for information following Easton’s disappearance.

#FKMFam, if you or any of your friends have seen Matt Eastwood; white male, 6’3, mid-30’s with a red beard, please contact the Police Department at (561)-688-3000 immediately. He attended FKMF this past weekend and has not been seen since Sunday Night. Please help. pic.twitter.com/JtZsBXiL1D — Forbidden Kingdom Fest 🏰🛡⚔️ (@FKMusicFest) February 19, 2020

Now, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office have reported that a body found floating in a lake is believed to be that of Eastwood.

We found a male floating in a lake of the Amphitheater Circle, in #BocaRaton. His body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office. Detectives believe it is Matthew Eastwood, who was last seen on Feb. 16th. No foul play is suspected. Next of kin has been notified. https://t.co/gsSxUc74Bn — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) February 19, 2020

They said on social media: “We found a male floating in a lake of the Amphitheater Circle, in #BocaRaton. His body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office. Detectives believe it is Matthew Eastwood, who was last seen on Feb. 16th. No foul play is suspected. Next of kin has been notified.”

A GoFundMe had been set up for Eastwood’s family to help cover for their travel and accommodation expenses during the search effort, and has currently raised almost $6,000 at time of writing.

An earlier missing persons report had noted that Eastwood suffers from depression. Forbidden Kingdom Festival have yet to comment on the news.

For help and advice on mental health: