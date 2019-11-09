Man playing Underworld’s ‘Born Slippy’ on repeat at 3am could face prison

LAGER LAGER LAGER

An Underworld fan who played their ’90s rave hit ‘Born Slippy’ on repeat has been warned that he could face jail if the disturbance continues.

54-year-old Clyde Taylor, who lives in Eccles, Greater Manchester, ignored warnings from police to keep the noise down and blasted out the 1995 Trainspotting song on a constant loop.

According to Manchester Evening News, council officials removed speakers, stereo equipment, a TV, amps, and electric guitar from his home following complaints from neighbours. However, Taylor replaced the gear each time and continued to play music at high volume into the early hours.

After ignoring a “polite request to keep the noise down”, the nuisance raver was ordered to pay a £1,500 fine along with a £30 victim surcharge.

Salford Council have now obtained a court order which prevents Taylor from “permitting music to be played at a level that can be heard outside the property”.

Taylor has been warned by magistrates that he could be jailed if he breaches the order, which lasts five years. This marks the first ever criminal behaviour order against statutory noise nuisance in the Greater Manchester area.

Councillor David Lancaster described the case as “unprecedented” and said that it “could have been avoided with a bit of neighbourly consideration” on Taylor’s part.

“We will always try to resolve noise complaints without resorting to the law but if people refuse to be reasonable and considerate then we will use our full powers,” he explained.

Taylor failed to attend court in October and was found guilty of eight breaches of a noise abatement notice.