Man shot and injured at Lil Baby concert in Tennessee

One person was shot and injured at a Lil Baby show in Memphis, Tennessee, last night (September 7), police and local media have said.

The Memphis Police Department said on social media that officers had responded to a report of a shooting at 10:23 p.m. at 191 Beale Street, which is the address of the FedEx Forum, where Lil Baby was playing.

A male victim was taken to hospital and is no longer in a critical condition. No other injuries were reported and the identity of the shooter was not known.

According to a police press release, the show was cancelled immediately after the shooting and the venue was evacuated.

Preliminary investigations have determined that the shooting was premeditated and the victim was purposely targeted. The police said that they were working with the FedEx Forum to determine how the gun was brought into the venue without being spotted during routine bag searches.

Lil Baby confirmed on his X/Twitter account that those who attended the show would be refunded. “Unfortunately I Couldn’t Perform Last Night In Memphis , Ima Make Sure Everybody Gets A Refund Tho,” he wrote.

A representative for the rapper did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Earlier this year, Lil Baby took part in The Grammys’ star-studded celebration of hip-hop in honour of the 50th anniversary of the genre.

The moment was preceded by Dr. Dre being recognised with the Global Impact Award, which has now been renamed the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award.