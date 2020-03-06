Man with coronavirus went to Tool concert at New Zealand arena

A man infected with the coronavirus attended a Tool concert in Auckland, New Zealand last week.

The fan attended one of the band’s two sell-out shows in New Zealand’s largest city on Friday (February 28), having recently arrived back in the country from northern Italy, according to The Guardian. His partner is also confirmed to have been suffering from the coronavirus.

“He was in the general admission standing area in the front left-hand quadrant,” Dr Ashley Bloomfield, ministry of health director-general of health, said at a news conference. “We encourage people who were in the general admission standing area to be aware of symptoms of Covid-19.”

Despite the apparent risk, Bloomfield said there was minimal risk for all others who attended the Tool concert. The man infected with the virus has been isolated at home since Wednesday.

New Zealand has extended its travel restrictions for people arriving from China and Iran in an effort to contain the outbreak of the virus, though it has only had four confirmed cases of the virus so far – far fewer than Australia, where 60 cases have been recorded leading to two deaths.

Earlier this week (March 3), Glastonbury Festival organisers responded to music fans worried that the event could be affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Chief medical officer Chris Whitty had warned that “reducing mass gatherings” may need to be considered amid the spread of the coronavirus, leading many to worry that could mean curtailing or even cancelling Glastonbury 2020.

However, it appears the festival is still set to celebrate its 50th anniversary this summer. According to Somerset Live, Adrian Coombs, Glastonbury Festival’s Head of Event Operations, said: “Glastonbury Festival thoroughly plans each year’s event, and puts in place all necessary measures to protect the public and maximise safety.

“We work closely with all of the relevant agencies, including Public Health England and the NHS, and always review our plans as any circumstances change.

“With this in mind and with our 2020 Festival still 16 weeks away, we continue to plan and prepare for the event, whilst at the same time closely monitoring developments with the coronavirus situation.”