Manchester and Liverpool mayors to face off in charity DJ battle

Two of the UK’s most prominent mayors will go head-to-head in a charity DJ battle to determine whose city has produced the best music.

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham will do battle against Liverpool Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram on June 13, with their efforts shown on the United We Stream website.

All proceeds from the event will go towards funding community groups and other organisations which have been affected by the coronavirus shutdown.

The mayors have already enjoyed a friendly spot of trash talking, with Rotheram hailing Liverpool’s global status as the home of The Beatles.

He said his DJ set would cement Liverpool’s place as the “centre of the known musical universe”.

But Burnham hit back: “Let’s face it, if we had excluded music from the 1960s there would be no contest.”

Each mayor will play an hour’s set, spinning classic tracks from the Merseybeat and Madchester eras as well as a selection of recent hits.

Burnham has also chosen to play Richard Ashcroft‘s ‘America’, a nod to the Black Lives Matter movement.

The United We Stream website has already raised £400,000 for organisations in Greater Manchester since the coronavirus lockdown began in March.

The website previously hosted a resurrection of the legendary Haçienda nightclub in the form of a virtual house party.