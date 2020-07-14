Manchester Arena to celebrate 25th anniversary with virtual gig

Manchester Arena will celebrate its 25th anniversary online later this week with a special virtual gig.

Set to take place on Friday (July 17) at 8PM, the pre-recorded, streamed event will present “a show reel of entertainment honouring the acts and performers who have played a role in our 25-year history”.

The virtual gig will include appearances by the likes of Alice Cooper, Badly Drawn Boy, Emeli Sandé, Everything Everything, Lionel Richie and Tim Burgess.

It’s set to be broadcast across Manchester Arena’s social media channels on Friday and will raise money for four charities: The Booth Centre, The Christie, Forever Manchester and Nordoff Robbins. Each charity will receive a 25% share of the money raised, with donations now open here.

Ahead of Friday’s event, Manchester Arena have released a trailer for their 25th anniversary gig featuring a message from Lionel Richie — check it out below.

“Our 25th anniversary celebrations were set to be very special indeed,” James Allen, General Manager of Manchester Arena, said in a statement. “However, during this period of pause we have adapted the format to ensure that we can deliver an evening of top quality entertainment to your home, so everyone can share in the celebrations without leaving the house.”

Last week, Elton John rescheduled the Manchester Arena date of his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour’ as his UK and European shows were moved to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.