Manchester band booked for Kendal Calling following Tim Burgess selfie

A chance encounter with Tim Burgess has propelled one Manchester band onto BBC Radio 6 Music – as well as a slot at next year’s Kendal Calling.

Guitarist Jack Iddon approached Burgess while working at Crewe train station to ask for a photograph, according to 6 Music DJ Chris Hawkins.

When Iddon bumped into the Charlatans frontman a second time, the young musician told him about his own band, prompting Burgess to suggest that Iddon send him one of their tracks.

‘Love Is A Pleasure’ by Rhys E – the band fronted by Rhys Eccles and including Iddon on guitar and keys – was passed along to Hawkins, who played the song on his early morning show while recounting the “heartwarming story” on Twitter.

#NowPlaying on @BBC6Music: Love Is A Pleasure by @RhysEMusic – hope you like it as much as we do — Chris Hawkins (@ChrisHawkinsUK) December 12, 2020

Iddon explained how the fortuitous event unfolded: “Upon joining the band I shared Rhys’ music with the [manager] of Ogenesis records via text.

“He called me back explained that he and Tim loved the songs, and he managed to get us radio play on Radio 6 music with Tim Hawkins.”

Listen to ‘Love Is A Pleasure’ below.

Kendal Calling later announced that they had “an extra surprise to add to the story” on Twitter – confirming that the band would be playing the event in 2021.

We have an extra surprise to add to the story. Tim gave us a shout to let us know that @RhysEMusic will be playing in Tim Peaks at @KendalCalling next Summer. See you in the fields lads… https://t.co/nsoc4VCLOa — Kendal Calling 🦌 (@KendalCalling) December 12, 2020

The young guitarist recounted the experience on Twitter, opening his post with: “Wow! Dreams really come true.”

Lead singer Rhys also celebrated the news on social media, sharing a video of himself popping open a bottle of champagne as his band’s track was announced by Hawkins on 6 Music.

Wow! Dreams really come true. I asked @tim_burgess for selfie, told him I was in a band, he asked me to send him a song. He passed it on to @chrishawkinsuk. We just got played on @bbc6music and got offered a gig at @kendalcalling. What a morning! pic.twitter.com/8RWvwwdBYC — Jack Iddon (@iddon_jack) December 12, 2020

proper buzzing to get r first bit of national radioplay, all come from r @iddon_jack playing to the tunes to @Tim_Burgess at crewe station, madness. Thanks @ChrisHawkinsUK and see you next year @KendalCalling pic.twitter.com/lCAuaZthpg — Rhys E (@RhysEMusic) December 12, 2020

Iddon added: “Rhys writes 2/3 songs a day and is the main creative force behind the project.

“I have always known Rhys was a good songwriter. He released the track ‘Love Is A Pleasure’ in April 2020 – I immediately knew it was a banger.” Listen to more Rhys E via their Soundcloud page.

