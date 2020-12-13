Festivals

Manchester band booked for Kendal Calling following Tim Burgess selfie

"Dreams really come true"

By Matthew Neale
Tim Burgess
Tim Burgess. CREDIT: Getty Images

A chance encounter with Tim Burgess has propelled one Manchester band onto BBC Radio 6 Music – as well as a slot at next year’s Kendal Calling.

Guitarist Jack Iddon approached Burgess while working at Crewe train station to ask for a photograph, according to 6 Music DJ Chris Hawkins.

When Iddon bumped into the Charlatans frontman a second time, the young musician told him about his own band, prompting Burgess to suggest that Iddon send him one of their tracks.

‘Love Is A Pleasure’ by Rhys E – the band fronted by Rhys Eccles and including Iddon on guitar and keys – was passed along to Hawkins, who played the song on his early morning show while recounting the “heartwarming story” on Twitter.

Iddon explained how the fortuitous event unfolded: “Upon joining the band I shared Rhys’ music with the [manager] of Ogenesis records via text.

“He called me back explained that he and Tim loved the songs, and he managed to get us radio play on Radio 6 music with Tim Hawkins.”

Listen to ‘Love Is A Pleasure’ below.

Kendal Calling later announced that they had “an extra surprise to add to the story” on Twitter – confirming that the band would be playing the event in 2021.

The young guitarist recounted the experience on Twitter, opening his post with: “Wow! Dreams really come true.”

Lead singer Rhys also celebrated the news on social media, sharing a video of himself popping open a bottle of champagne as his band’s track was announced by Hawkins on 6 Music.

Iddon added: “Rhys writes 2/3 songs a day and is the main creative force behind the project.

“I have always known Rhys was a good songwriter. He released the track ‘Love Is A Pleasure’ in April 2020 – I immediately knew it was a banger.” Listen to more Rhys E via their Soundcloud page.

Yesterday (December 12), The Charlatans were announced as headliners for an upcoming livestream festival called The North Will Rise Again.

Set to take place across January 30 and 31 in Manchester and Liverpool, it’s the first in a series of gigs being put on by Louder Than War founder and Membranes frontman John Robb and Karl Connolly, founding director of Liverpool Music House.

