Manchester City sing ‘Your Song’ to Elton John at Manchester Airport after FA Cup win

Sir Elton John had one of his best-known songs sung back to him at Manchester Airport on the weekend (June 4), when players and staff from Manchester City met the singer on the tarmac following their win in the FA Cup final.

The team sung the chorus of John’s ‘Your Song’ while getting their photo taken with him, changing the lyrics to: “And you can tell everybody / We’ve won the FA Cup.” John had been performing in Manchester earlier that week, playing three nights at the city’s AO Arena – one of which was attended by Man City manager Pep Guardiola.

Watch footage of the interaction below:

You can tell everybody, we’ve won the FA Cup! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/gYzUTyg6mp — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 3, 2023

John shared a photo with the team on his Instagram, with the musician smiling and holding the FA Cup. “Congratulations on an incredible double,” he wrote. “Fingers crossed for the treble.” In football, a treble is achieved when a team wins three trophies in a single season. Manchester City also won the Premier League trophy prior to their FA Cup victory, and will face Inter Milan in the Champions League final next week.

John’s ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour continues on with a headlining performance at Glastonbury at the end of the month. The singer confessed to being “a little intimidated” by the festival in a recent interview with BBC London, but also notes that performing at Worthy Farm will be “the most wonderful way to sign off in England”.

John also noted that the set-list for the Glastonbury show will be “much different” to the standard set he has been performing every night of the farewell tour. He also noted that special guests will be joining him at the festival, but did not disclose who they were.