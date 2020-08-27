Manchester City unveil new third kit inspired by music culture

Manchester City have revealed their third kit for the 2020-21 season, inspired by the city’s rich musical heritage.

The Premier League side’s new kit features an intricate paisley pattern, reflecting the legions of musicians – including Liam Gallagher – who have worn the iconic pattern throughout their careers.

To mark the kit’s release, Blossoms‘ Tom Ogden and Joe Donovan – who are both City fans – took part in a photoshoot where they showcased the new design.

Ogden said: “I’ve never seen a kit like this before, it’s different and I think it’s really smart. Manchester is obviously proud of its music scene and it’s good to showcase that and give this kit a story behind it.”

Joe Donovan, drummer for the band, added: “There’s always been an affinity between Manchester bands and Manchester football and after last year’s Hacienda inspired kit it’s great to see another nod to the Manchester music scene.”

David Bremond, Head of Product Line Management Teamsport Licensed at PUMA, added: “For the City Third Kit we looked at cultural influences from Manchester that have impacted the world.

“Manchester is a city recognised globally for its football and its music scene, so for this special jersey we have designed a one-off, exclusive paisley pattern on the jersey. For the design we have utilised the rose and the three rivers from the club’s crest to create this unique jersey at the junction of football, music and fashion.”

Earlier this year, Liam Gallagher criticised the kit when it first leaked.