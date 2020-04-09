Manchester’s legendary Haçienda nightclub will be resurrected this weekend in the form of a virtual house party.

As the UK remains in lockdown over the Easter weekend, an impressive lineup of DJs and rockstars who previously partied at FAC51 will join forces for the Haçienda’s first ‘stay at home rave’, which is part of Greater Manchester’s United We Stream project.

Taking place online from noon until midnight on Easter Saturday (April 11), the all-dayer will be topped by a selection of American house legends including David Morales, Roger Sanchez and Todd Terry who will play live sets from the US.

They’ll join the Hacienda’s Graeme Park, Jon Dasilva, Tom Wainwright and K Klass, who will deliver their sets from a lockdown studio in Greater Manchester.

Other DJs taking part include Orbital’s Paul Hartnoll and Chicago’s Roy Davis Jr.

As well as the sets, fans can look forward to an audience with Shaun Ryder, Peter Hook and Graeme Park, who will be sharing their memories with music journalist John Robb.

Peter Hook said: “It is our duty as Mancunians and Salfordians to look after as many people as possible in these dark, dark times. The original Haçienda was conceived as a home for everyone regardless of their circumstances, a place where we could all come together and enjoy ourselves in the face of adversity.

“I am very proud of the team involved in making this happen! And a pairing of Andy Burnham and Shaun Ryder is a match made in heaven…! I think they should trade jobs personally. Enjoy.”

The event is free to watch online, but donations are encouraged for music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins and The Greater Manchester Mayor’s Charity.

Mayor Andy Burnham said: “I can’t say I was a regular but I did go The Haçienda on a number of occasions in the late 1980s and early 1990s. In truth, I probably got turned away at the door more times than I got in but I did manage, one or twice, to get past the country’s strictest fashion police! “I count myself so lucky to have been in and around the city at that time – it was an amazing place to be. It felt like we were the epicentre of the musical world and, for the coming generation, who had got used to growing up in a depressed and downtrodden north west, it mattered that we could go to the club that the whole world was starting to talk about.” He added: “The Haçienda was a place where people who loved music could come together and be who they wanted to be. In these challenging times, it seems fitting that The Hacienda should once again be that beacon of unity, on our amazing new platform, United We Stream Greater Manchester, showcasing the best of our city-region to the whole world.” At the time of writing, coronavirus has claimed the lives of over 89,000 people across the globe. The UK remains in lockdown, with citizens ordered to stay at home except to shop for food and medicine, for only one form of exercise per day, and to travel to and from essential workplaces.