Manchester’s new Co-Op Live Arena announces first show for June 2024

Manchester’s new Co-Op Live Arena has announced the artist set to play the first show at the venue.

The entertainment space will be located on the Etihad Campus, and is set to be the UK’s largest indoor venue – reportedly having a maximum capacity of 23,000 people within its “innovative bowl design”.

Originally expected to be ready to open in 2023, the project was delayed until next year and is now set for completion in April 2024.

Set for June 17, pop trio Jonas Brothers will be the first to perform on the Co-Op Live Arena’s stage and, according to a press release, they are set to launch the season of “world-class and diverse set of talent” that the venue has lined up for its first three months.

“We’re counting down the days until we can open the doors of this incredible new venue for Manchester and the UK,” said Executive Director & General Manager, Gary Roden (via Kerrang!). “I’m thrilled that shortly after announcing our April 2024 opening date, we can reveal that Jonas Brothers will be part of our opening season of globally renowned artists, highlighting the strength and diversity across our forthcoming line-up of shows.”

Amanda Jennings, Director of Marketing Communication agreed, adding: “The arena embodies Co-op’s principles, values and vision and we’re looking forward to seeing these brought to life through this unique partnership.

“Additionally, we’re excited to start sharing what we have in the pipeline for our members, which includes exclusive benefits such as first-in-line access to tickets, food and beverage discounts at Co-op concessions and hospitality experiences.”

Although details about the general on-sale for tickets have not yet been released, pre-sale access will be available at a later date for members. Find out more here.

Back in November 2021, it was confirmed that the forthcoming venue would be the UK’s first all-electric arena.

Developers for the Oak View Group-owned arena confirmed at the time that the venue will achieve a 50 per cent reduction in energy usage when compared to other arenas of a similar size.

The year prior, it was also confirmed that pop sensation Harry Styles was a major investor in the arena. “As long as everything’s in order by 2023, hopefully, they’ll let me play there. If I haven’t messed it up yet,” he said at the time. “Ultimately, I’m a music fan. I love going to shows, I love live music.”

Earlier this year, however, the venue faced some backlash after the MVT’s 2022 annual report highlighted the grave danger that venues and UK face without urgent action.

The figures showed that audience numbers were at 89 per cent of their 2019 level at about 21million and, with eight new arenas proposed to be built and opened in the UK (including Co-Op Live), grassroots venues were becoming increasingly under threat.

“There are eight new arenas being built in the UK. I told someone from the industry this and they couldn’t believe me, although it’s probably their artists that will be filling it for the next six years or so. But they won’t be filling it in 10 years, because it’s possible that The Rolling Stones will eventually die,” said MVT CEO Mark Davyd.

“Not a single one of those arenas should open unless it has a policy where every ticket sold is investing back into grassroots music venues and grassroots artists,” he added.

In response, Co-Op Live developer Oak View Group International’s COO Mark Donnelly told NME: “Music Venue Trust’s statement that Co-op Live have no plans to invest in grassroots venues is inaccurate.”

“We are committed to giving back to the local community, having pledged £1million annually to the Co-op Foundation, and working towards Manchester City Council’s target of net zero carbon by 2038,” he continued. “This ethos extends further into the grassroots sector, working alongside Manchester’s vibrant Night & Day Café to host our recent countdown event.”