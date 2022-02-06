Manchester Orchestra announce details of two 2022 UK shows

Manchester Orchestra have announced details of two UK shows, set for later this year – get all the details below.

The full-band gigs replaced two acoustic shows originally set for January this year, which were cancelled due to COVID-related issues.

The new shows, at London’s Kentish Town Forum and Manchester’s O2 Ritz, come in support of their sixth studio album ‘The Million Masks of God’, which came out back in April last year.

The band will play Manchester on September 15, before heading to London the following night. The short run of dates follow the band’s imminent next leg of North American dates behind the new album.

Pick up tickets here, and watch a newly-released live video of the band playing ‘Angel Of Death’ live at a hometown show in Atlanta, Georgia last year below.

Reviewing ‘The Million Masks Of God’ upon its release last year, NME wrote: “Manchester Orchestra have always been a band that would suit a Greatest Hits album, pulling highlights together from their somewhat disparate catalogue to get a greater picture of what they can do as a band.

“With ‘The Million Masks Of God’, they’ve written something that feels similar to one – a record that traverses every corner of their sound, from beefy rock songs to string-assisted grandeur and acoustic bliss, further cementing their place as an under appreciated band to treasure.”

Last year, the band released an EP of remixes, which features Local Natives’ reworking of ‘Bed Head’ and Dirty Projectors’ mix of their single ‘Telepath’.