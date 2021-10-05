Manchester Orchestra announce UK and European live dates for 2022

Manchester Orchestra have announced details of a set of intimate acoustic live dates in the UK and Europe next year.

The shows will take place in January 2022 in support of their sixth studio album ‘The Million Masks of God’, which came out back in April.

Manchester Orchestra will perform four gigs on their upcoming UK and European run, marking their first live appearances here since 2017.

Advertisement

The two UK dates will take place in London and Manchester on January 13 and 14 respectively, and come after gigs in Amsterdam and Berlin.

Tickets for Manchester Orchestra’s upcoming UK shows are on sale now from here, while Berlin tickets can be found here and Amsterdam tickets here. You can see the band’s tour schedule below.

January 2022

10 – Tuinzaal, Amsterdam, Netherlands

11 – Silent Green, Berlin, Germany

13 – Union Chapel, London

14 – Gorilla, Manchester

Manchester Orchestra have also shared Dirty Projectors’ rework of their single ‘Telepath’, which you can hear above.

Of the track’s origin, vocalist and songwriter Andy Hull said: “‘Telepath’ is ultimately about the ebb and flow of life long commitment to another person. Recognising that even the best relationships in our lives can have extreme ups and downs.

Advertisement

“At the end of the day, it’s those that we have chosen to love and, more importantly, those that have chosen to love us that truly matter. This is my attempt to further commit for the long haul.”

The ‘Telepath’ remix will feature on an upcoming EP of Manchester Orchestra remixes, which also features Local Natives’ reworking of ‘Bed Head’.