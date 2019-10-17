It's their first offering since covering Frightened Rabbit's 'My Backwards Walk'

Manchester Orchestra have unveiled new track ‘Xela’, which has been released as part of T Bone Burnett’s ‘Produced By’ series for Amazon.

T Bone Burnett, who played guitar for Bob Dylan in the ’70s, is the latest musician to take part in Amazon’s ‘Produced By’, and, aside from Manchester Orchestra, he will team up with Ida Mae, I’m With Her, and Logan Ledger for other songs in the series.

“The Amazon Originals ‘Produced By’ series provided me with a chance to collaborate with some killer artists,” Burnett said of the series. “The first four artists in the series are Manchester Orchestra, I’m With Her, Ida Mae, and Logan Ledger. Every one of them was seriously good and seriously great to work with. I hope you enjoy listening to them as much as I did recording them.”

Manchester Orchestra’s Andy Hull added: “Having wanted to work with him for years, we were really excited to take a song we love and hear it through T Bone’s lens. He encouraged us to follow our instincts and to let the simplicity do the talking. This song started as a late night lullaby and has since evolved into something a bit more majestic and powerful. It was a true privilege getting to work with T Bone and his team on this song and we look forward to future collaborations.”

Listen to ‘Xela’ below:

Meanwhile, Frightened Rabbit have shared an emotional documentary about the making of ‘Tiny Changes’, their recent covers album in tribute to their seminal ‘The Midnight Organ Fight‘, on which Manchester Orchestra’s cover appeared.

July saw the band release the tribute record with covers by the likes of Biffy Clyro, The Twilight Sad, Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard, Chvrches Lauren Mayberry and many more. The album was planned by frontman Scott Hutchison before he took his own life in May 2018.