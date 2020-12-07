Manchester’s Parklife has moved its 2021 edition to September

Manchester’s Parklife is set to hold its 2021 edition in September, organisers have revealed.

Next year’s festival, set to take place in the city’s Heaton Park, was originally planned for the weekend of June 12-13, but has been pushed back due to ongoing coronavirus concerns.

The 2020 edition of Parklife, which had been set to welcome performances by the likes of Skepta, Lewis Capaldi, Robyn and Tyler, The Creator, was cancelled in late March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

After organisers promised that Parklife would return in 2021 “stronger than ever”, the June 2021 date was set back in August, but has now been moved back to the tail end of next summer.

“With all the good recent news, we’re now looking ahead to 2021, and a return to the fields and good times we all love,” the festival wrote in a statement. “It’s a party 2 years in the making that we all deserve.

“It’s why with that in mind that we have decided to move next year’s festival to the new dates of 11th-12th September, so we can be sure of the good times coming.”

They added: “A huge lineup is almost ready, that we can’t wait to show you in January. Trust us when we say it’s going to be worth the wait.”

Parklife joins the growing list of UK festivals that are hoping to return to action in summer 2021.

Speaking earlier this year, Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino said that he expects a “robust outdoor summer season” for live music next year.

“Our expectations for a robust outdoor summer season in 2021 are also reinforced by the two-thirds of fans keeping their tickets for cancelled festivals so they can go to next year’s show, along with strong early ticket sales for festivals in the UK next summer,” Rapino said.

“For example, Download and Isle of Wight are pacing well ahead of last year.”