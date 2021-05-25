Manchester’s Warehouse Project confirms 2021 return and announces first shows

The Warehouse Project in Manchester is set to reopen for a string of shows later this year.
The annual live music and clubnight series was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but is now set to make a comeback at the city’s Depot Mayfield in September with shows running through to New Year’s Day.
Nile Rodgers & Chic will play the reopening gig on September 17, with Repercussion Festival, ‘Eric Prydz presents’ and Metropolis among the events which will follow in the weeks afterwards.
“The Warehouse Project’s 2021 season marks the long-awaited return to the dancefloor that everyone has been waiting for: a return to music, to dancing and to weekends,” a WHP press release said. “Defining moments and shared experiences with everyone under one roof again for a full-spectrum of music and cultural immersion.”
Tickets for The Warehouse Project 2021 will go on sale from 10am on Thursday (May 27) here, with the full WHP 2021 line-up set to be announced over the coming weeks.
You can see details of the first six shows of The Warehouse Project 2021 below.
September 17 – Nile Rodgers & Chic
Nile Rogers & Chic Live
Horse Meat Disco
House Gospel Choir
Craig Charles
Gina Breeze
Supernature
Concourse
La Discothèque Presents
Norman Jay Mbe
DJ Paulette
Veba
Joe Motion
September 18 – Repercussion Festival
DJ Shadow | Floating Points | Jordan Rakei | Soul II Soul
Laurent Garnier | DJ Koze | George Fitzgerald Live | Jayda G
Gilles Peterson | Kamaal Williams | Moses Boyd | Tom Misch DJ
Ben Ufo | Moodymann | Virgil Abloh | DJ Seinfeld | Channel Tres
Mr Scruff Presents Keep It Unreal | Benji B | LTJ Bukem | Children Of Zeus
Antal | Call Super | Josey Rebelle | Zed Bias | Jamz Supernova
Sassy J | Mafalda | Greg Wilson | Kampire | Anz | Shy One | Jon K
Space Afrika | Annabel Fraser | Krysko | Rich Reason | Danuka
Tarzsa | Sno | Greg Lord | Andrea Trout | Aletha
September 24 – Metropolis
Depot:
Andy C
Sub Focus
Wilkinson
(A-Z)
High Contrast
North Base B2b Mark Xtc B2b Mollie Collins
Sasasas
MCs: Tonn Piper, Mc Id, Ad-apt Mc, Lowqui
Concourse:
Dnb All Stars (A-z)
Friction
Goddard B2b Alcemist
Hype B2b Randall
Kanine
Kaz B2b Disrupta
Nia Archives B2b Ej Kitto
René Lavice
Turno B2b K Motionz
MCs: Linguistics, Eksman, 2 Shy
Archive (A-Z):
Break
DJ Marky
Drs – In:Session
Dub Phizix B2b Chimpo Feat Strategy
Ed Rush & Optical
Lsb B2b Technimatic
Mefjus B2b Calyx & Teebee
Stature B2b Kleu
MCs: Gq, Drs, Strategy, Jakes, Carasel
September 25 – Welcome To The Warehouse Part 1
Depot:
Carl Cox | Peggy Gou
Modeselektor – DJ
Daniel Avery B2b Haai
Jasper James | Brame & Hamo
India Jordan | Krysko | Greg Lord
Concourse:
The Blessed Madonna | Honey Dijon
Hunee | Chaos In The Cbd
Dan Shake | Bradley Zero
Space Afrika | High Hoops
Archive:
Skream | Special Request
Partiboi69 | Sherelle
Bklava | Darwin | Effy
Interplanetary Criminal | Zutekh DJs
October 1 – Eric Prydz presents
Depot:
Eric Prydz
Artbat
Cristoph
Franky Wah
Ammara
Concourse:
Reinier Zonneveld (Live)
Anfisa Letyago
Greg Lord
October 2 – Welcome To The Warehouse Part 2
Depot:
Jamie Jones | Joseph Capriati
Michael Bibi | Joey Daniel
Ben Sterling | Pirate Copy | Alisha
Concourse:
The Martinez Brothers
Seth Troxler | Kerri Chandler
Cassy | Jaden Thompson | Fleur Shore
Archive:
Archie Hamilton | East End Dubs
Rossko | Jesse Calosso
Manda Moor | Lubò | Pach
Nile Rodgers & Chic will also perform at Victorious Festival in Portsmouth this summer.