Manchester’s Warehouse Project confirms 2021 return and announces first shows

The Warehouse Project in Manchester is set to reopen for a string of shows later this year.

The annual live music and clubnight series was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but is now set to make a comeback at the city’s Depot Mayfield in September with shows running through to New Year’s Day.

READ MORE: The 10 best gigs and tours to look forward to this autumn

Nile Rodgers & Chic will play the reopening gig on September 17, with Repercussion Festival, ‘Eric Prydz presents’ and Metropolis among the events which will follow in the weeks afterwards.

Advertisement

“The Warehouse Project’s 2021 season marks the long-awaited return to the dancefloor that everyone has been waiting for: a return to music, to dancing and to weekends,” a WHP press release said. “Defining moments and shared experiences with everyone under one roof again for a full-spectrum of music and cultural immersion.”

Tickets for The Warehouse Project 2021 will go on sale from 10am on Thursday (May 27) here, with the full WHP 2021 line-up set to be announced over the coming weeks.

You can see details of the first six shows of The Warehouse Project 2021 below.

September 17 – Nile Rodgers & Chic

Nile Rogers & Chic Live

Horse Meat Disco

House Gospel Choir

Craig Charles

Gina Breeze

Supernature

Concourse

La Discothèque Presents

Norman Jay Mbe

DJ Paulette

Veba

Joe Motion

Advertisement

September 18 – Repercussion Festival

DJ Shadow | Floating Points | Jordan Rakei | Soul II Soul

Laurent Garnier | DJ Koze | George Fitzgerald Live | Jayda G

Gilles Peterson | Kamaal Williams | Moses Boyd | Tom Misch DJ

Ben Ufo | Moodymann | Virgil Abloh | DJ Seinfeld | Channel Tres

Mr Scruff Presents Keep It Unreal | Benji B | LTJ Bukem | Children Of Zeus

Antal | Call Super | Josey Rebelle | Zed Bias | Jamz Supernova

Sassy J | Mafalda | Greg Wilson | Kampire | Anz | Shy One | Jon K

Space Afrika | Annabel Fraser | Krysko | Rich Reason | Danuka

Tarzsa | Sno | Greg Lord | Andrea Trout | Aletha

September 24 – Metropolis

Depot:

Andy C

Sub Focus

Wilkinson

(A-Z)

High Contrast

North Base B2b Mark Xtc B2b Mollie Collins

Sasasas

MCs: Tonn Piper, Mc Id, Ad-apt Mc, Lowqui

Concourse:

Dnb All Stars (A-z)

Friction

Goddard B2b Alcemist

Hype B2b Randall

Kanine

Kaz B2b Disrupta

Nia Archives B2b Ej Kitto

René Lavice

Turno B2b K Motionz

MCs: Linguistics, Eksman, 2 Shy

Archive (A-Z):

Break

DJ Marky

Drs – In:Session

Dub Phizix B2b Chimpo Feat Strategy

Ed Rush & Optical

Lsb B2b Technimatic

Mefjus B2b Calyx & Teebee

Stature B2b Kleu

MCs: Gq, Drs, Strategy, Jakes, Carasel

September 25 – Welcome To The Warehouse Part 1

Depot:

Carl Cox | Peggy Gou

Modeselektor – DJ

Daniel Avery B2b Haai

Jasper James | Brame & Hamo

India Jordan | Krysko | Greg Lord

Concourse:

The Blessed Madonna | Honey Dijon

Hunee | Chaos In The Cbd

Dan Shake | Bradley Zero

Space Afrika | High Hoops

Archive:

Skream | Special Request

Partiboi69 | Sherelle

Bklava | Darwin | Effy

Interplanetary Criminal | Zutekh DJs

October 1 – Eric Prydz presents

Depot:

Eric Prydz

Artbat

Cristoph

Franky Wah

Ammara

Concourse:

Reinier Zonneveld (Live)

Anfisa Letyago

Greg Lord

October 2 – Welcome To The Warehouse Part 2

Depot:

Jamie Jones | Joseph Capriati

Michael Bibi | Joey Daniel

Ben Sterling | Pirate Copy | Alisha

Concourse:

The Martinez Brothers

Seth Troxler | Kerri Chandler

Cassy | Jaden Thompson | Fleur Shore

Archive:

Archie Hamilton | East End Dubs

Rossko | Jesse Calosso

Manda Moor | Lubò | Pach

Nile Rodgers & Chic will also perform at Victorious Festival in Portsmouth this summer.