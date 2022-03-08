Mandy Moore announces her new album ‘In Real Life’ and shares title track

Mandy Moore has announced details of her new album ‘In Real Life’ and shared the record’s title track – you can hear the new song below.

The record will be the follow-up to Moore’s March 2020 album ‘Silver Landings’, and is set for release on May 13 via Verve Forecast.

Produced by Mike Viola, ‘In Real Life’ – which has been previewed today (March 8) by the title track, which you can hear below – features a host of collaborators, including Moore’s husband, Dawes’ Taylor Goldsmith, and his brother/bandmate Griffin Goldsmith, Lucius’ Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig, keyboardist Lee Pardini (The War On Drugs) and bassist Sebastian Steinberg (Sharon Van Etten, Phoebe Bridgers).

“So much of this record came from future-tripping on the next chapter of my life and what it might look like: what parenthood would feel like, how it would change everything, and all the excitement and trepidation that comes with that,” Moore said of ‘In Real Life’ in a statement.

“At the same time it was about celebrating and acknowledging where we were at the moment and really trying to be completely present in the everyday — which is maybe the hardest part of the human condition.”

Of the lyrical content of the album, Moore added: “To me it’s all about staying open, staying aware, staying sensitive and empathetic to the people around me.

“There’s something about expressing myself through lyrics and melody that makes me feel whole, and I see it as a privilege to have that outlet. And even though this album is very specific to me and my experience — there’s songs about my baby, my husband, my father, my friends — I hope everyone’s able to see their own lives in it. I hope they’re able to come along on the journey with me, and put themselves in the driver’s seat.”

Moore has also announced details of a North American tour which will take place across June and July – you can find details of the dates and tickets here.