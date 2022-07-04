Mandy Moore cancels remainder of tour due to pregnancy

Mandy Moore has announced that she’s cancelling her remaining 2022 tour dates due to her pregnancy.

The singer is touring in support of new album ‘In Real Life’ which followed Moore’s March 2020 album ‘Silver Landings’, and arrived on May 13 via Verve Forecast.

Taking to Instagram to announce the tour would be cancelled, she wrote: “Friends, It is with a heavy heart and much consideration that I have to let you all know that I am cancelling my remaining show dates in 2022.

It has been an honour and an absolute dream to return to the stage again this past month, performing for all of you.”

She added: “When we booked these shows, I wasn’t pregnant and although I truly thought I could power through, the way we are traveling (long hours on the bus and not getting proper rest) has caught up, taken its toll, and made it feel too challenging to proceed.

“I know that I have to put my family and my health (and the health of my baby) first and the best place for me to be right now is at home.”

See the full statement below.

Produced by Mike Viola, ‘In Real Life’ features a host of collaborators, including Moore’s husband, Dawes’ Taylor Goldsmith, and his brother/bandmate Griffin Goldsmith, Lucius’ Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig, keyboardist Lee Pardini (The War On Drugs) and bassist Sebastian Steinberg (Sharon Van Etten, Phoebe Bridgers).

Speaking about the new album, Moore said: “So much of this record came from future-tripping on the next chapter of my life and what it might look like: what parenthood would feel like, how it would change everything, and all the excitement and trepidation that comes with that.”

“At the same time it was about celebrating and acknowledging where we were at the moment and really trying to be completely present in the everyday — which is maybe the hardest part of the human condition.”