Måneskin have announced a last-minute intimate show in London.

The Italian rockers will perform at the 500-capacity Underworld in Camden Town tomorrow night (October 6) to mark the release of their new single, ‘The Loneliest’ (out this Friday, October 7). Måneskin are due onstage at 9pm, and will play a 45-minute set.

Tickets will be available for free on a first come, first-served basis at the venue’s box office tomorrow. “Once they’re gone, they’re gone,” the group said.

“We missed you guys in the UK so much, so we’re super excited to announce that we’re going to play a special free gig at The Underworld in Camden tomorrow October 6,” Måneskin wrote on social media.

“We’re going to perform for the first time our new single ‘The Loneliest’ just before its release.” Check out the tweet below.

Hey UK fans!!! We're going to play a

special free gig tomorrow at The

Underworld in Camden! Check it out 🔥info: @TheUnderworld pic.twitter.com/DsCphH9Ato — MåneskinOfficial (@thisismaneskin) October 5, 2022

‘The Loneliest’ will follow on from Måneskin’s latest track ‘Supermodel’, which came out in May, and the band’s recent ‘If I Can Dream’ cover from the new Elvis biopic. You can pre-save/pre add it here.

During an interview with NME over the summer, Måneskin talked about the “super cool” experience of topping the US charts with ‘Supermodel’.

“To see such great feedback for our first [global] release makes us really confident for the future,” said frontman Damiano David. “Of course, we didn’t expect that so we’re truly happy and we can’t wait to come out with other music.”

Speaking to NME for a Big Read cover feature earlier this year, David revealed that Måneskin had been writing and recording their anticipated third album in Los Angeles, California.

“We’re not able to label it yet – we’re not good at that,” the singer explained, adding that the record would be “critical [of society]” at times as well as being “honest through and through”.

Måneskin, who rose to fame after winning Eurovision 2021, will return to London for a headline show at The O2 on May 8, 2023 (find tickets here). The gig will form part of a lengthy European tour, which begins in February.

A run of North American dates are scheduled for between late October and mid-December, 2022 (find tickets here). You can see Måneskin’s full live itinerary here.