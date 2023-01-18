Måneskin announce last minute, intimate London show this weekend

Måneskin have announced that they will be playing an intimate show in London this Sunday (January 22).

The band are celebrating their third studio album ‘Rush!’, which is out this Friday (January 20) by playing a last-minute show at London’s Lafayette venue two days later.

Fans can win tickets for the show, which has been described as “a very special YouTube Music Night”, by pre-ordering any version of ‘Rush!’ from their official store.

There are only 250 tickets available and anyone that pre-orders the album will be added to a prize draw which closes at 2pm GMT on January 19.

See details below.

UK!!!! 💌 This Sunday Jan 22nd at 7 pm GMT we will perform LIVE at Lafayette in London for a very special YouTube Music Night ❤️ You can win 1 of 250 pairs of tickets for the event by pre-ordering our new album RUSH! from our official store 👉🏻 https://t.co/zlYrulbsOl pic.twitter.com/qxK2YJJWDP — MåneskinOfficial (@thisismaneskin) January 17, 2023

Måneskin previously announced a last-minute intimate show at London’s Underworld in October. The band performed at the 500-capacity venue to mark the release of their new single, ‘The Loneliest’.

In a report from the gig, NME said of the song: “The most ambitious song Måneskin have released since winning Eurovision, the track sees band trading flamboyance for theatrics and emotion as they performed the searing, goth rock track.”

The band also played a surprise London show in October 2021, receiving a five-star review from NME – concluding: “Naysayers will try to brush them off as a novelty act, but Måneskin are no joke.”

Speaking to NME last year, vocalist Damiano David explained how “it’s pretty easy to understand what people expect from you. What is not easy is not doing that. It’s very easy to stick on one thing and do it over and over, just to please your audience. You know, ‘If this thing works then I’ll do it over and over for all of my career’. That’s not what we want to do.”

Earlier this week, the band shared an outrageously chaotic video for their latest single, ‘Gossip’, which features Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello. It follows previous singles ‘The Loneliest’, ‘Supermodel’ and ‘La Fine’.

Following the release of the record, Måneskin will head out on the European leg of their Loud Kids world tour, which includes a show at London’s The O2 Arena. Tickets are available here.