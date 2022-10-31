Måneskin announce new album ‘RUSH!’

Måneskin have shared details of their third album, ‘RUSH!’.

The Italian rockers confirmed today (October 31) that their next record is released on January 20, 2023.

‘RUSH!’ is the follow-up to to 2021’s ‘Teatro D’ira: Vol. I’ and 2018’s ‘Il Ballo Della Vita’.

News of the forthcoming album arrives after the band recently debuted a new track called ‘Kool Kids’ during their ongoing world tour. The song may well feature on the upcoming release.

RUSH! Our new album out January 20th, 2023 🔥 https://t.co/8B9LlseeEO — MåneskinOfficial (@thisismaneskin) October 31, 2022

Other songs released this year that could be on the ‘RUSH!’ tracklist are ‘The Loneliest’, ‘Supermodel’ and ‘If I Can Dream’, the last of which featured on the soundtrack of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic.

Måneskin are playing Washington’s Paramount Theatre tonight ahead of additional stops in California, Arizona and Michigan, among others. The ‘Loud Kids’ tour, which is in support of their 2021 effort ‘Teatro D’ira: Vol. I’, will then travel to Europe for its 2023 run, culminating in shows in London, Denmark and Italy in May.

In a five-star review of the Eurovision winners’ previous London show last year, NME wrote: “Naysayers will try to brush them off as a novelty act, but Måneskin are no joke. They’re not a pastiche of former rock’n’roll glories, they’re living it.”

Meanwhile, earlier this year the band revealed that they would most like to join forces with K-pop girl group BLACKPINK.

Vocalist Damiano David picked “the whole BLACKPINK group”, to enthusiastic agreement from his bandmates, when asked at the 2022 MTV VMAs who his dream collaborators are.