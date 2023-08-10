Måneskin announce new single ‘Honey! (Are U Coming?)’

Måneskin have announced a new single called ‘Honey! (Are U Coming?)’ – check out the preview below.

The Italian rockers, who released their third album ‘Rush!’ in January, shared a snippet of the forthcoming song on social media earlier this week (August 8).

It wasn’t confirmed when the track will arrive, but the group promised it would be “coming soon” (pre-save/pre-add here).

The news was accompanied by an official visual that features a five-second clip of ‘Honey! (Are U Coming?)’. In the preview, frontman Damiano David can be heard singing the title of the single.

HONEY! (Are u coming?) ❤️‍🔥 our new single coming soon.

Pre-save/pre-add and have a chance to win tickets for the RUSH! World Tour: https://t.co/1GHkBInf0S pic.twitter.com/QdTkLAdr9k — MåneskinOfficial (@thisismaneskin) August 8, 2023

Speaking to NME in June, bassist Victoria De Angelis said that Måneskin had “been doing some nice stuff” in regard to new music. “You’ll have to wait!” she added.

Guitarist Thomas Raggi also confirmed that they’d been working with Jordan Fish from Bring Me The Horizon.

“It was fun and super cool. We did it here in London,” he explained. “It was just jamming. We met at the BRIT Awards and we just have fun together.”

Måneskin are due to return to the UK and Ireland in December, when they’ll play headline arena shows in Manchester and Dublin as part of their 2023 world tour. The band will begin the North American leg next month before visiting South America, Australia and Asia.

You can find any remaining tickets here (UK/Ireland) and here (North America).

The Eurovision 2021 winners played at The O2 in London in May before making appearances at Primavera Sound and Glastonbury Festival the following month.