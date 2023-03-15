Måneskin announce huge 2023 ‘RUSH!’ world tour

Måneskin have announced a world tour in support of their latest album ‘RUSH!’ for autumn and winter 2023.

The mammoth tour kicks off in September in Hanover, Germany, and will see the Italian rockers making stops in Europe, North America, South America, Japan, UK and Ireland, as well as their first ever shows in Australia. Along the way, they will be performing a landmark gig at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden, while their only UK date will be at Manchester’s AO Arena on December 19, their first ever show in the city.

Ticket sale details vary from territory for territory, but for the Manchester date, the O2 Priority pre-sale will begin on Friday (March 17) at 10am, while the general sale commences on Monday (March 20), also at 10am. For Dublin, the pre-sale will begin on March 20, before the general sale starts on Wednesday (March 22).

Advertisement

You can see the full list of dates below and buy your tickets here and here.

Måneskin will play the following dates:

SEPTEMBER

3 – Hanover, Germany – EXPO Plaza

6 – Nancy, France – Nancy Open Air

21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

23 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

25 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

27 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

29 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena



OCTOBER

1 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

3 – Nashville, Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

6 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

13 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

15 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

20 – Mexico City, Mexico – Palacio De Los Deportes

24 – Bogotá, Colombia – Movistar Arena

27 – Santiago, Chile – Estadio Bicentenario La Florida

29 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Movistar Arena

NOVEMBER

1 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Qualistage

3 – San Paulo, Brazil – Espaço Unimed

20 – Brisbane, QLD – BCEC

22 – Sydney, NSW – Hordern Pavilion

23 – Melbourne, VIC – Margaret Court Arena

25 – Adelaide, SA – AEC Theatre

27 – Singapore

Advertisement

DECEMBER

2 – Tokyo, Japan

3 – Tokyo, Japan

7 – Kobe, Japan

14 – Dublin, Ireland – 3 Arena

19 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

Måneskin are currently on their ‘Loud Kids’ world tour in Europe, which will see them play their first UK headline arena show on May 8 at London’s O2. They will also be performing at Glastonbury and Primavera Sound this summer, before going on to play a run of stadium shows at their native Italy.