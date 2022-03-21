Måneskin announce tour of America, Europe and UK, cancel Russian shows

Following the postponement of their Loud Kids European tour, Måneskin have confirmed details of a global Loud Kids Get Louder tour – check out dates below and get tickets here.

Announcing the run of shows on Instagram, the band wrote: “We’re so thrilled to be able to finally tell you that our Loud Kids Tour got sooooo much louder, truly worldwide!!.”

“The Loud Kids Get Louder tour will actually see our very first headline tour in North America,” continued the band. “All our rescheduled European indoor dates have been upgraded due to demand + we’ve added some new ones for all of you who missed the chance to get their tickets.”

This means a previously announced show at London’s Brixton Academy will now take place at the O2 Arena.

Continuing the post, Måneskin wrote: “Also we really want to thank you for being so understanding during this long period as we got this in place. We know you’ve been waiting patiently for this announcement, and we feel very grateful towards all our beloved fans for your love, support and understanding. We missed you and we missed performing, and we can not wait to play for you all again!”

Loud Kids Tour got so much louder, truly worldwide! Our very first headline tour in North America + rescheduled European Indoor with new tickets and venues ☆ We know you’ve been waiting for this announcement, thanks for your patience ❤️ https://t.co/YZpwFrHt2B pic.twitter.com/rbU137djT9 — MåneskinOfficial (@thisismaneskin) March 21, 2022

The band previously postponed their Loud Kids tour “due to venue capacity issues amid the COVID pandemic”.

Tickets for the newly confirmed shows go on sale Friday, March 25. North American tour tickets can be bought here, European ones can be found here and tickets for the shows in the UK can be got here.

Måneskin will play:

October 2022

31 – Seattle, WA Paramount Theater

NOVEMBER

03 – San Francisco, CA Masonic Theater

10 – Phoenix, AZ AZ Federal Theater

12 – Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

14 – Denver, CO The Fillmore

18 – Detroit, MI Fillmore

21 – Toronto, ON History

24 – Montreal, QC MTelus

26 – Boston, MA MGM @ Fenway

28 – Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

DECEMBER

02 – New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom

05 – Washington DC Anthem

07 – Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

09 – Miami, FL Fillmore

12 – Houston, TX Bayou Theater

13 – Dallas, TX Southside Ballroom

16 – Las Vegas, NV Virgin Theater

February 2023

23 – Pesaro, Italy, Vitifrigo Arena

25 – Torino, Italy, Palalpitour

27 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome (previous venue: AFAS LIVE)

MARCH

02 – Bruxelles, Belgium, Forest National

03 – Bruxelles, Belgium, Forest National

06 – Berlin, Germany, Mercedes Benz Arena (previous venue: Verti Music Hall)

10 – Cologne, Germany, Lanxess Arena

13 – Paris, France, Accor Arena (previous venue: Zenith)

16 – Bologna, Italy, Unipol Arena

17 – Bologna, Italy, Unipol Arena

20 – Firenze, Italy, Nelson Mandela Forum

21 – Firenze, Italy, Nelson Mandela Forum

24 – Roma, Italy, Palazzo dello Sport

25 – Roma, Italy, Palazzo dello Sport

28 – Napoli, Italy, Palapartenope

29 – Napoli, Italy, Palapartenope

31 – Bari, Italy, Palaflorio

APRIL

03 – Milano, Italy Mediolanum, Forum

04 – Milano, Italy Mediolanum, Forum

06 – Milano, Italy Mediolanum, Forum

11 – Barcelona, Spain, Palau Saint Jordi

26 – Zurich, Switzerland, Hallenstadion (previous venue: Halle 622)

28 – Wien, Austria Wiener, Statdhalle

30 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg, Rockhal

MAY

02 – Copenhagen, Denmark, The Royal Arena

05 – Milano, Italy, Mediolanum Forum

08 – London, UK, The O2 Arena (previous venue: O2 Academy Brixton)

12 – Warsaw, Poland, Torwar Hall

14 – Prague, Cz. Republic, O2 Arena (previous venue: Malá Sportovní Hala)

16 – Budapest, Hungary, Budapest Arena (previous venue: Barba Negra )

18 – Riga, Latvia, Arena Riga

19 – Tallin, Estonia, Saku Suurhall

Last month, the band said that they were unable to share any updates on their postponed EU tour dates while the ongoing conflict in Ukraine continues.

Following today’s announcement though (March 21), Måneskin have confirmed that their postponed shows in Russia will now be cancelled.

“Of course, it is very difficult to make show announcements while the horrific war in Ukraine goes on and innocent people are suffering. We are devastated for Ukrainian people and we stand with them in solidarity. And due to the decisions of the people in power, that affect the lives of so many innocent people, we will not go ahead with our Russian dates. We all need to stand together for peace, now and always,” they said.