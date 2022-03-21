Måneskin announce tour of America, Europe and UK, cancel Russian shows

Following the postponement of their Loud Kids European tour, Måneskin have confirmed details of a global Loud Kids Get Louder tour – check out dates below and get tickets here.
Announcing the run of shows on Instagram, the band wrote: “We’re so thrilled to be able to finally tell you that our Loud Kids Tour got sooooo much louder, truly worldwide!!.”
“The Loud Kids Get Louder tour will actually see our very first headline tour in North America,” continued the band. “All our rescheduled European indoor dates have been upgraded due to demand + we’ve added some new ones for all of you who missed the chance to get their tickets.”
This means a previously announced show at London’s Brixton Academy will now take place at the O2 Arena.
Continuing the post, Måneskin wrote: “Also we really want to thank you for being so understanding during this long period as we got this in place. We know you’ve been waiting patiently for this announcement, and we feel very grateful towards all our beloved fans for your love, support and understanding. We missed you and we missed performing, and we can not wait to play for you all again!”
Loud Kids Tour got so much louder, truly worldwide! Our very first headline tour in North America + rescheduled European Indoor with new tickets and venues ☆
The band previously postponed their Loud Kids tour “due to venue capacity issues amid the COVID pandemic”.
Tickets for the newly confirmed shows go on sale Friday, March 25. North American tour tickets can be bought here, European ones can be found here and tickets for the shows in the UK can be got here.
Måneskin will play:
October 2022
31 – Seattle, WA Paramount Theater
NOVEMBER
03 – San Francisco, CA Masonic Theater
10 – Phoenix, AZ AZ Federal Theater
12 – Salt Lake City, UT The Complex
14 – Denver, CO The Fillmore
18 – Detroit, MI Fillmore
21 – Toronto, ON History
24 – Montreal, QC MTelus
26 – Boston, MA MGM @ Fenway
28 – Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore
DECEMBER
02 – New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom
05 – Washington DC Anthem
07 – Atlanta, GA Tabernacle
09 – Miami, FL Fillmore
12 – Houston, TX Bayou Theater
13 – Dallas, TX Southside Ballroom
16 – Las Vegas, NV Virgin Theater
February 2023
23 – Pesaro, Italy, Vitifrigo Arena
25 – Torino, Italy, Palalpitour
27 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome (previous venue: AFAS LIVE)
MARCH
02 – Bruxelles, Belgium, Forest National
03 – Bruxelles, Belgium, Forest National
06 – Berlin, Germany, Mercedes Benz Arena (previous venue: Verti Music Hall)
10 – Cologne, Germany, Lanxess Arena
13 – Paris, France, Accor Arena (previous venue: Zenith)
16 – Bologna, Italy, Unipol Arena
17 – Bologna, Italy, Unipol Arena
20 – Firenze, Italy, Nelson Mandela Forum
21 – Firenze, Italy, Nelson Mandela Forum
24 – Roma, Italy, Palazzo dello Sport
25 – Roma, Italy, Palazzo dello Sport
28 – Napoli, Italy, Palapartenope
29 – Napoli, Italy, Palapartenope
31 – Bari, Italy, Palaflorio
APRIL
03 – Milano, Italy Mediolanum, Forum
04 – Milano, Italy Mediolanum, Forum
06 – Milano, Italy Mediolanum, Forum
11 – Barcelona, Spain, Palau Saint Jordi
26 – Zurich, Switzerland, Hallenstadion (previous venue: Halle 622)
28 – Wien, Austria Wiener, Statdhalle
30 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg, Rockhal
MAY
02 – Copenhagen, Denmark, The Royal Arena
05 – Milano, Italy, Mediolanum Forum
08 – London, UK, The O2 Arena (previous venue: O2 Academy Brixton)
12 – Warsaw, Poland, Torwar Hall
14 – Prague, Cz. Republic, O2 Arena (previous venue: Malá Sportovní Hala)
16 – Budapest, Hungary, Budapest Arena (previous venue: Barba Negra )
18 – Riga, Latvia, Arena Riga
19 – Tallin, Estonia, Saku Suurhall
Last month, the band said that they were unable to share any updates on their postponed EU tour dates while the ongoing conflict in Ukraine continues.
Following today’s announcement though (March 21), Måneskin have confirmed that their postponed shows in Russia will now be cancelled.
“Of course, it is very difficult to make show announcements while the horrific war in Ukraine goes on and innocent people are suffering. We are devastated for Ukrainian people and we stand with them in solidarity. And due to the decisions of the people in power, that affect the lives of so many innocent people, we will not go ahead with our Russian dates. We all need to stand together for peace, now and always,” they said.