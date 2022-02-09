Måneskin on working with Iggy Pop, partying with Ed Sheeran and Eurovision advice

Speaking to NME on the red carpet of last night’s BRIT Awards, Måneskin gave us the lowdown on competing against ABBA, collaborating with Iggy Pop, partying with Ed Sheeran and what to expect from their next record. Watch our full video interview with the band above.

The Italian Eurovision winners were in town for the London ceremony were they were nominated for Best International Group and International Song Of The Year.

“It’s very exciting to be nominated,” frontman Damiano David told NME. “We didn’t expect it actually. I don’t think we’re going to win because we’re competing with ABBA. ABBA is this thing that’s just so unbeatable. Of course it would amazing, but for us it’s just a huge achievement to be nominated.”

Bassist Victoria De Angelis added: “ABBA, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd? Losers!

Asked who they were most looking forward to on the night, the band named Ed Sheeran and declared that “he’s a good party animal! We had a good party with him”.

For now, fans are excited to know more about the follow-up to their 2021 album Teatro d’ira: Vol. I. “We just want to let the music lead us,” David replied, coyly. “We just want to write new music and see how it goes.”

And how about some advice for this year’s Eurovision hopefuls?

“Have fun and be yourself. Don’t put too many things on stage. Keep the focus on you and the music.”

Watch our full video interview with the band above, where they also talk about their style and what it was like to work with Iggy Pop on a new version of their single ‘I Wanna Be Your Slave‘.

Måneskin return to the UK this summer to perform at Reading & Leeds Festival in August.