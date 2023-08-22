Måneskin, Demi Lovato, Karol G and Stray Kids to perform at 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Måneskin, Demi Lovato, Karol G, and Stray Kids have been announced as the first performers at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards.

All four acts will perform at New Jersey’s famed Prudential Center on Tuesday, September 12.

During the ceremony, Måneskin will take to the stage for the second consecutive year for the premiere performance of their forthcoming new single ‘Honey (Are You Coming?)’.

The Italian band are also up for the Best Rock award for their single ‘The Loneliest’ from their recent album ‘RUSH!’.

Lovato meanwhile will make her return to the VMAs after six years. She is set to make the appearance just days before the release of her new album ‘Revamped’. The singer is also nominated in two categories, Best Pop and Video for good, for her single ‘Swine’.

Karol G will make her debut at the event and is up for three awards including one of the night’s most coveted prizes, Artist of the Year.

K-pop boyband Stray Kids also make their VMA debut performing ‘S-Class’, off their latest album ‘5-Star’.

Taylor Swift, Doja Cat and SZA lead this year’s nomnations with Swift getting eight nods, and SZA and Doja Cat getting six. Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, and Sam Smith are all up five each. The entire group of artists are also in the running for this year’s Video of the Year category.

This year’s edition of the VMAs also features a slew of first-time nominees, 35 to be exact. The first-timers are made up of acts like Petras, Metro Boomin, Boygenius, Fletcher, Rema, Arya Starr, Burna Boy, Davido, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Kaliii, Peso Pluma, PinkPantheress, and Reneé Rapp.