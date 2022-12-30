Maneskin document life on the road in North America in new tour film

Måneskin have shared a new short film, Everything This Way, which gives fans a look at their life on the road on their North American tour – check it out below.

The 36-minute film showcases all aspects of touring life, capturing the band both on and off stage, rehearsing, travelling and goofing around in their downtime.

“Welcome to our first North American Tour!” the band wrote in the YouTube description. “These last two months on the road have been insane and we can’t wait to come back! 💔 But until then, please fasten your seat belts and enjoy our New Year’s present we prepared especially for you.

“Same old pals: dancing Thomas, screaming Dam, contemplative Ethan and loud Vic exploring the finest venues and backstages in North America. Hope you enjoy it as much as we did. Happy New Year folks!”

Watch Everything This Way below:

2023 is set to be equally busy for the Italian rock band, with their third album ‘RUSH!’ set to arrive on January 20. It will feature fan favourite ‘Gasoline’ and Tom Morello collaboration ‘GOSSIP’, the latter of which will drop the week before the album is out, as well as previously released singles ‘The Loneliest’ and ‘Supermodel’.

They have previously said the record has taken particular influence from Radiohead. “It’s a new side for our new audience, but we’ve always been playing ballads,” said bassist Victoria De Angelis. “That’s always been a big part of our music, so with this one we tried to experiment a bit more with the sound. We listened to a lot of Radiohead where they work a lot with pedals.”

“I think that the inspiration we got from Radiohead was to be very focused on creating a very specific world for each song,” vocalist Damiano David added. “It’s something they do very, very well so we tried to create these amazing atmospheres. They really create an image of what you’re listening to, and that gave us inspiration.”

Måneskin will be touring Europe next year, which includes a sold-out show at London’s O2 Arena on May 8, 2023. You can see the full list of dates below:

February 2023

23 – Vitrifrigo Arena, Pesaro, Italy

25 – Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy

27 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands

March 2023

2 – Forest National, Brussels, Belgium

3 – Forest National, Brussels, Belgium

6 – Mercedes Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany

10 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany

13 – Accor Arena, Paris, France

16 – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

17 – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

20 – Nelson Mandela Forum, Florence, Italy

21 – Nelson Mandela Forum, Florence, Italy

24 – Palazzo dello Sport, Rome, Italy

25 – Palazzo dello Sport, Rome, Italy

28 – Palapartenope, Naples, Italy

29 – Palapartenope, Naples, Italy

31 – Palaflorio, Bari, Italy

April 2023

3 – Mediolanum Forum, Milan, Italy

4 – Mediolanum Forum, Milan, Italy

6 – Mediolanum Forum, Milan, Italy

11 – Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona, ​​Spain

26 – Indoor Stadium, Zurich, Switzerland

28 – Wiener Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria

30 – Rockhal, Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

May 2023

2 – The Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

5 – Mediolanum Forum, Milan, Italy

8 – The O2, London

12 – Torwar Hall, Warsaw, Poland

14 – O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic

16 – Budapest Arena, Budapest, Hungary

18 – Arena Riga, Riga, Latvia

19 – Saku Suurhall, Tallinn, Estonia