Måneskin’s new album ‘RUSH!’ is inspired by Radiohead

Måneskin have told NME about how their forthcoming new album ‘RUSH!’ has been inspired by Radiohead.
The Italian four-piece announced details of their third studio album yesterday (October 31), confirming that the record will arrive on January 20, 2023.
Speaking to NME about the making of ‘RUSH!’, Måneskin revealed how they took inspiration from Radiohead during the writing and recording process.
Referencing their recent single ‘The Loneliest’, frontman Damiano David said: “People have got our aesthetic – now we’ve got to show the inside.”
Bassist Victoria De Angelis added: “It’s a new side for our new audience, but we’ve always been playing ballads. That’s always been a big part of our music, so with this one we tried to experiment a bit more with the sound. We listened to a lot of Radiohead where they work a lot with pedals.”
Elaborating further on the influence they took from Radiohead, David said: “I think that the inspiration we got from Radiohead was to be very focused on creating a very specific world for each song.
“It’s something they do very, very well so we tried to create these amazing atmospheres. They really create an image of what you’re listening to, and that gave us inspiration.”
Måneskin will play a sold-out show at The O2 in London in May 2023 as part of their UK and European tour. You can see those dates below.
February 2023
23 – Vitrifrigo Arena, Pesaro, Italy
25 – Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy
27 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands
March 2023
2 – Forest National, Brussels, Belgium
3 – Forest National, Brussels, Belgium
6 – Mercedes Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany
10 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany
13 – Accor Arena, Paris, France
16 – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
17 – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
20 – Nelson Mandela Forum, Florence, Italy
21 – Nelson Mandela Forum, Florence, Italy
24 – Palazzo dello Sport, Rome, Italy
25 – Palazzo dello Sport, Rome, Italy
28 – Palapartenope, Naples, Italy
29 – Palapartenope, Naples, Italy
31 – Palaflorio, Bari, Italy
April 2023
3 – Mediolanum Forum, Milan, Italy
4 – Mediolanum Forum, Milan, Italy
6 – Mediolanum Forum, Milan, Italy
11 – Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona, Spain
26 – Indoor Stadium, Zurich, Switzerland
28 – Wiener Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria
30 – Rockhal, Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
May 2023
2 – The Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
5 – Mediolanum Forum, Milan, Italy
8 – The O2, London
12 – Torwar Hall, Warsaw, Poland
14 – O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic
16 – Budapest Arena, Budapest, Hungary
18 – Arena Riga, Riga, Latvia
19 – Saku Suurhall, Tallinn, Estonia