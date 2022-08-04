Måneskin on “getting recognition” in the US and topping the charts with ‘Supermodel’

Måneskin spoke to NME backstage at Lollapalooza 2022 and told us how they feel about topping alternative charts, their favourite performance in the states, and how proud they are to receive recognition in the US. Watch our interview above.

Just before taking the festival’s main stage and performing to an audience of over 65,000 fans on Sunday (July 31), Damiano David, Victoria De Angelis, Thomas Raggi, and Ethan Torchio told us that topping US charts has been “super cool.”

The Italian glam rocker’s single, ‘Supermodel’ has been the No 1 song on US alternative radio for two weeks and counting.

Advertisement

“‘Supermodel’ has been our first global release,” frontman David told us. “To see such great feedback for our first release makes us really confident for the future. Of course, we didn’t expect that so we’re truly happy and we can’t wait to come out with other music.”

Måneskin have continued to see recognition in the US, and were recently nominated for both Best New Artist and Best Alternative Video for this year’s MTV video music awards.

“It’s amazing,” bassist De Angelis told us when asked about receiving the nominations. “I think it’s the first time an Italian artist gets this type of recognition in the states. We’re very proud and we’re going to work even harder.”

Before heading out to their set, we asked the band what their favourite US performance has been thus far.

“That’s tough,” David told NME. “For me it’s still Bowery Ballroom in New York. We came from playing huge festivals and then we got to New York for our first US gig, and it was really small with no boundaries between us and the crowd.

He added: “It was super crazy and energetic, also being the first time playing in the US made it a bit special.”

Advertisement

Måneskin are also set to play Reading & Leeds Festival 2022 in August, before headlining The O2 Arena in London on May 8. Visit here for tickets and more information.

Check back here on NME.com for more coverage from Lollapalooza 2022.