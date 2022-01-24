Måneskin postpone UK/European tour due to venue capacity issues amid COVID pandemic

Måneskin have been forced to postpone their upcoming European tour dates due to venue capacity issues amid the ongoing COVID pandemic.

The Italian rockers, who were due to kick off the tour at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on February 6, said they are “extremely sorry” to cancel the shows, promising to announce rescheduled shows by March 1.

All of the band’s outdoor gigs including festival appearances and shows at the Circo Massimo, Arena di Verona and Lignano Sabbiadoro venues in Italy are still going ahead. The “ArenasTour” in Italy, however, has been postponed with the other European dates.

“We are extremely sorry,” the band wrote in an Instagram post alongside a video announcing the news. “We worked a lot for this tour and everything was set and ready to go but unfortunately in the last few days we had some bad news about the capacity of the venues.

“We cannot guarantee all the gigs because every country has its own rules, and we have to stick to that, of course, because we have to do our gigs in total safety for everyone.”

Måneskin added that fans can watch their latest Instagram Stories for more information.

Earlier this month the band made their debut on Saturday Night Live by performing a cover of ‘Beggin’’ alongside ‘I Wanna Be Your Slave’ – watch footage here.

Speaking to NME last year about their plans for the future, Måneskin said: “This was our biggest dream, so we still can’t believe what’s going on. We really want to do our best to keep the attention by writing new music and trying to do some gigs in Europe and beyond.

“We’re working hard and we just want to play everywhere. We’re just figuring out how to manage everything.”