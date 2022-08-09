Måneskin pull out of Reading & Leeds festival due to scheduling conflicts

Måneskin have today (August 9) announced that they’ve pulled out of this year’s Reading & Leeds festival due to “scheduling conflicts”.

The band were due to perform at Reading & Leeds festival later this month. The dual site event will return to Little John’s Farm in Reading and Bramham Park in Leeds on August Bank Holiday Weekend (August 26-28).

In a statement on social media, the band wrote: “We are sad to announce that unfortunately due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts, we are no longer able to perform at Readings & Leeds festival this year.

“We love and miss the UK and all of our beloved UK fans and we’re absolutely gutted to no longer be able to play these shows.”

They conclude the statement: “We’re really excited for the year to come and want to thank you for your support and patience, we’ll hopefully be back in the UK soon and we can’t wait to see you.”

This year’s R&L will once again boast six headliners: Arctic Monkeys, Rage Against The Machine, Dave, Bring Me The Horizon, Halsey and Megan Thee Stallion. Elsewhere, there’ll be performances from acts including Wolf Alice, Fontaines D.C. and Run The Jewels.

Any remaining tickets are available from here (Reading) and here (Leeds).

Meanwhile, Måneskin teased a new ‘On The Road’ YouTube series that will allow fans to see behind-the-scenes footage and backstage action from their tour shows and festival slots.

The Italian rockers announced yesterday (August 8) that the first episode of their new series will land tomorrow (August 10), and shared a short teaser in the process.

“You wanted some behind the scenes? A little backstage? A tiny sneak peek? Now you get a full series ❤️ First episode of Måneskin On the Road, which follows our summer festivals touring, will be out on Aug 10th on YouTube,” they wrote on Twitter. “(Don’t sleep on this ‘cause you will laugh. A lot lot.),” they added.