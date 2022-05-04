Måneskin share release date and cover art for new single ‘Supermodel’

Måneskin have shared details for an upcoming single called ‘Supermodel’. View the cover art below.

Today (May 4) the band shared photos and clips on social media which featured a scantily dressed person floating in clear blue water. The group then shared a post, with the same imagery, this time with the caption: “SUPERMODEL New single. Out on May 13th.”

You can pre-save the track here.

Måneskin’s latest track follows last year’s blistering single, ‘MAMMAMIA’.

The Italian band and Eurovision winners are currently on tour. Last week, they played in Verona, writing on Instagram: “Feels good to be home again. Verona last night felt magical.” The band also recently took the stage at Coachella, where they played their hits including ‘Zitti E Buoni’, their cover of ‘Beggin” and a new Britney Spears cover of ‘Womanizer’.

Måneskin are set to kick off their massive rescheduled Loud Kids Get Louder tour later this year which spans until the beginning of 2023, and has dates across North America, Europe and the UK.

“The Loud Kids Get Louder tour will actually see our very first headline tour in North America,” the band shared of their upcoming dates. “All our rescheduled European indoor dates have been upgraded due to demand + we’ve added some new ones for all of you who missed the chance to get their tickets.”

They added: “We really want to thank you for being so understanding during this long period as we got this in place. We know you’ve been waiting patiently for this announcement, and we feel very grateful towards all our beloved fans for your love, support and understanding. We missed you and we missed performing, and we can not wait to play for you all again!”

The band previously postponed their Loud Kids tour “due to venue capacity issues amid the COVID pandemic”.

Tickets for their North American tour tickets can be found here, European dates can be purchased here and tickets for the shows in the UK can be found here.