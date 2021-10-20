Måneskin share their violent new video for ‘MAMMAMIA’

Måneskin have shared their violent new video for their recent single ‘MAMMAMIA’ – you can watch the clip below.

The track was initially released earlier this month by the Italian band, who were victorious in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest back in May.

Måneskin have now shared the official Rei Nadal-directed clip for ‘MAMMAMIA’, which comes with an epilepsy warning.

The clip features three members of the band individually plotting the murder of frontman Damiano David during a house party – you can watch the video for Måneskin’s ‘MAMMAMIA’ below.

Speaking at a press conference earlier this month to tie in with the release of ‘MAMMAMIA’, David explained that the single “came out in a few hours – that’s why we felt like it was going to be a banger for us”.

“We didn’t take it too seriously,” bassist Victoria de Angelis continued. “It’s a very silly, careless song and we’ve never done something like that before. It came together very naturally. We just tried to have fun and enjoy it, because [it was written] in a moment where we were experiencing a lot of things.”

Måneskin will play a surprise free show at London’s O2 Academy Islington tonight (October 20). The band will also head out on a UK and European tour in 2022, which has sold out. You can check out the dates below.

February 2022

6 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

10 – Forest National, Brussels, Belgium

12 – Rockhal, Luxembourg

15 – Towar Hall, Warsaw, Poland

19 – Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria

21 – Le Zenith, Paris, France

24 – Halle 622, Zurich, Switzerland

26 – Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany

28 – Mala Sportovini Hala, Prague, Czech Republic

March 2022

1 – Barba Negra, Budapest, Hungary

3 – AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands

7 – Stereo Plaza, Kiev, Ukraine

9 – Stadium Love, Moscow, Russia

11 – Tinkoff Arena, St Petersburg, Russia

13 – Saku Suurhall, Tallinn, Estonia

14 – Arena Riga, Riga, Latvia