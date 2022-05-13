Listen to Måneskin’s lively new single ‘Supermodel’

Måneskin have shared their latest single ‘Supermodel’ – you can listen to the new song below.

The track is the Italian four-piece’s first new music release of 2022, following on from their October single ‘Mammamia’.

Written in LA and produced by Max Martin, ‘Supermodel’ was inspired “by the many characters they met during their time in LA”.

“We wrote ‘Supermodel’ after spending the best few months in LA,” Måneskin said in a statement about their new single. “At times we were surprised yet intrigued to find how people cared so much about the idea of ‘celebrity’ and status, obsessing over their looks and connections.

“We started to imagine an enigmatic Supermodel character. She is really cool, fun and social, yet in reality she is troubled, hiding sadness and addiction. In a way you love her, because she knows how to have a good time, but you also want to avoid her, because she might get you into trouble.”

Måneskin will perform ‘Supermodel’ live for the first time during the grand final of Eurovision tomorrow (May 14), which is being held at the PalaOlimpico in Turin, Italy following Måneskin’s victory in last year’s competition.

Following a North American tour that runs from October to December, Måneskin will embark on a UK and European tour in 2023. You can see those tour dates below and find any remaining UK tickets here.

February

23 – Vitifrigo Arena, Pesaro, Italy

25 – Palalpitour, Torino, Italy

27 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands

March

2 – Forest National, Brussels, Belgium

3 – Forest National, Brussels, Belgium

6 – Mercedes Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany

10 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany

13 – Accor Arena, Paris, France

16 – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

17 – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

20 – Nelson Mandela Forum, Firenze, Italy

21 – Nelson Mandela Forum, Firenze, Italy

24 – Palazzo dello Sport, Roma, Italy

25 – Palazzo dello Sport, Roma, Italy

28 – Palapartenope, Napoli, Italy

29 – Palapartenope, Napoli, Italy

31 – Palaflorio, Bari, Italy

April

3 – Mediolanum, Forum, Milan, Italy

4 – Mediolanum, Forum, Milan, Italy

6 – Mediolanum, Forum, Milan, Italy

11 – Palau Saint Jordi, Barcelona, Spain

26 – Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland

28 – Wiener Statdhalle, Wien, Austria

30 – Rockhal, Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

May

2 – The Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

5 – Mediolanum, Forum, Milan, Italy

8 – The O2, London

12 – Torwar Hall, Warsaw, Poland

14 – O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic

16 – Budapest Arena, Budapest, Hungary

18 – Arena Riga, Riga, Latvia

19 – Saku Suurhall, Tallin, Estonia