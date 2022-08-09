Måneskin tease new ‘On The Road’ YouTube series

Måneskin have teased a new ‘On The Road’ YouTube series that will allow fans to see behind-the-scenes footage and backstage action from their tour shows and festival slots.

The Italian rockers announced yesterday (August 8) that the first episode of their new series will land tomorrow (August 10), and shared a short teaser in the process.

“You wanted some behind the scenes? A little backstage? A tiny sneak peek? Now you get a full series ❤️ First episode of Måneskin On the Road, which follows our summer festivals touring, will be out on Aug 10th on YouTube,” they wrote on Twitter. “(Don’t sleep on this ‘cause you will laugh. A lot lot.),” they added.

Advertisement

The band still have Reading & Leeds Festival ahead of them as well as other festivals worldwide including Japan’s Summer Sonic and Brazil’s Rock In Rio.

You wanted some behind the scenes? A little backstage? A tiny sneak peek? Now you get a full series ❤️

First episode of Måneskin On the Road, which follows our summer festivals touring, will be out on Aug 10th on YouTube.

(Don’t sleep on this ‘cause you will laugh. A lot lot.) pic.twitter.com/ZZuScoMgZt — MåneskinOfficial (@thisismaneskin) August 8, 2022

Earlier this month the band spoke to NME backstage at Lollapalooza 2022 about how they feel topping alternative charts, their favourite performance in the states, and how proud they are to receive recognition in the US.

Just before taking the Lollapalooza‘s main stage and performing to an audience of over 65,000 fans on July 31, Damiano David, Victoria De Angelis, Thomas Raggi, and Ethan Torchio told NME that topping US charts has been “super cool.”

The Italian glam rocker’s single, ‘Supermodel’ has been topping the US alternative radio chart weeks.

Advertisement

“‘Supermodel’ has been our first global release,” frontman added. “To see such great feedback for our first release makes us really confident for the future. Of course, we didn’t expect that so we’re truly happy and we can’t wait to come out with other music.”

Måneskin have continued to see recognition in the US, and were recently nominated for both Best New Artist and Best Alternative Video for this year’s MTV video music awards.

“It’s amazing,” bassist De Angelis told NME when asked about receiving the nominations. “I think it’s the first time an Italian artist gets this type of recognition in the states. We’re very proud and we’re going to work even harder.”