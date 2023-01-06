Måneskin’s Damiano David shaves head before Tom Morello collab drops

Måneskin frontman Damiano David has shaved his head in preparation for the band’s upcoming collaboration with Tom Morello.

As announced last month, the Italian glam-rockers have teamed-up with the Rage Against The Machine guitarist on a new single called ‘Gossip’, which is due for release next Friday (January 13).

The song will feature on Måneskin’s third studio album ‘Rush!’ (out January 20) alongside previous singles ‘The Loneliest’, ‘Supermodel’ and ‘La Fine’.

Taking to social media yesterday (January 5), the group further teased ‘Gossip’ by posting an image of guitarist Thomas Raggi giving David a new buzzcut look as their bandmates watch on.

“Rumor has it Damiano completely shaved his head,” Måneskin wrote as the caption, complete with a tongue emoji reflecting the frontman’s pose.

“GOSSIP feat. @tmorello out on Jan 13th,” they added. You can check out the tweet below.

Speaking to NME last October, David revealed that the forthcoming ‘Rush!’ had been inspired in part by Radiohead.

“I think that the inspiration we got from Radiohead was to be very focused on creating a very specific world for each song,” David explained.

“It’s something they do very, very well so we tried to create these amazing atmospheres. They really create an image of what you’re listening to, and that gave us inspiration.”

The singer also told NME that the record showcases “a lot of variety and music skills”, and had “stepped out of its comfort zone and is trying to do new things”.

Referencing Måneskin’s 2022 single ‘The Loneliest’, David said: “People have got our aesthetic – now we’ve got to show the inside.”

Måneskin, who rose to fame after winning Eurovision 2021, will return to London for a headline show at The O2 on May 8, 2023 (find tickets here). The gig will form part of a lengthy European tour that begins next month.

In other news, the band have given fans a glimpse at their life on the road with a new short film titled Everything This Way.