Manic Street Preachers and Suede announce huge co-headline show at Dreamland in Margate

Manic Street Preachers and Suede have announced a new co-headline show at Dreamland in Margate 2024.

The bands revealed the addition to their previously announced summer co-headline tour on Monday (November 27), sharing that they’ll be closing out the run in Margate on Friday, July 19.

Tickets are due to go on sale Friday (December 1) at 9am GMT from here. Fans can also access the pre-sale starting Thursday (November 30) at 9am GMT by signing up here.

Advertisement

The extra date follows the addition of an Eden Sessions show in Cornwall to the run.

The bands, who toured Europe together in 1993 before recreating the line-up for a North American tour in 2022, are due to stop in Dublin, Edinburgh, London and more in 2024. Both acts also performed a run of Asia dates together this autumn.

“We’ve both got a dedicated fanbase, but we do share a gene pool and a rabid denomination of fans,” Manics bassist and lyricist Nick Wire said on BBC Breakfast upon announcing the tour in October. “It’s because we never belonged to anything apart from ourselves. We were never part of grunge, we never part of Britpop.”

Advertisement

He added: “And we just looked better than anyone back then anyway.”

Suede frontman Brett Anderson said: “It’s really inspiring to have a band that you love playing with you. It’s like a friendly competition.”

Last year, Manics frontman James Dean Bradfield told NME about the greater “symmetry” between the two bands.

“A lot of bands were quite short on glamour at that point [in the early ’90s],” he said. “They shared the same DNA with us of trading on an underground customised glamour. They had these dystopian, J.G. Ballard landscapes in a lot of the songs, so along those lines we definitely fitted. We were both quite visceral live bands too. Brett is one loud motherfucker on stage! They kind of share the same path as us. They’ve been through a few things and they’re still here.”

Manic Street Preachers and Suede’s UK and Ireland 2024 tour dates are:

JUNE

Friday 28 – Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod*

Saturday 29 – Eden Sessions

JULY

Tuesday 2 – Dublin Trinity College **

Friday 5 – Cardiff Castle *

Wednesday 10 – Edinburgh Castle *

Friday 12 – Manchester Castlefield Bowl *

Saturday 13 – Leeds Millenium Square **

Thursday 18 – London Alexandra Palace Park **

Friday 19 – Margate Dreamland

*Manic Street Preachers close the show

**Suede close the show

Suede are currently promoting their acclaimed ninth album ‘Autofiction’, with a run of their own UK headline shows coming up this December.