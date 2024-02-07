Manic Street Preachers announce 20th anniversary re-issue of ‘Lifeblood’

Manic Street Preachers have announced a 20th anniversary re-issue of their seventh album, ‘Lifeblood’ – find all the details below.

The 2004 record earned generally positive reviews from critics, but it remains one of the Welsh band’s more divisive projects. In a 6/10 review, NME called it “arguably the best Manics album since ‘Everything Must Go’ [1996]”.

Writer Barry Nicolson went on to note that ‘Lifeblood’ was “the sound of a band entering middle-age with dignity and without embarrassment”. He added: “It’s just that, for the band we all fell in love with, that idea was once the most disgusting imaginable.”

Fast forward two decades, however, and the album is a cult favourite among the Manics’ fanbase.

Today (February 7), the group have confirmed that they’ll release a special re-issue of ‘Lifeblood’ to mark its 20th anniversary. The collection will boast remastered tracks, B-sides, demos and outtakes, new liner notes by John Harris, and unseen photos by Mitch Ikeda.

The CD and digital versions are set to contain two brand new remixes of the record’s opening song ‘1985’ by Steven Wilson (Porcupine Tree), and Welsh artist and collaborator Gwenno.

A 3CD bookset, meanwhile, will feature a host of B-sides, live recordings and alternative mixes by producer Tony Visconti.

Additionally, fans will be able to get their hands on a double vinyl edition – packaged in a redesigned gatefold sleeve, and coming with a 20-page booklet – as well as a double blood red LP.

In a press release, bassist Nicky Wire described ‘Lifeblood’ as the Manics’ “most estranged album of all”, which came at a time when the band were reflecting on what they had become and what they could be.

Wire and co. took inspiration from the music they enjoyed in their younger years for the project, citing the likes of New Order, Prefab Sprout and early Simple Minds.

Wire explained: “The main lyrical themes are death and solitude and ghosts. Being haunted by history and being haunted by your own past.”

Frontman James Dean Bradfield added: “I loved making ‘Lifeblood’, because it was interesting. I loved chasing these other versions of what we were trying to do.”

The 20th anniversary remastered edition of ‘Lifeblood’ is due for release on April 12 via Sony – you can pre-order it here. Check out the preview image above, and see the full tracklists below.

CD

‘1985’ (remastered)

‘The Love Of Richard Nixon’ (remastered)

‘Empty Souls’ (remastered)

‘A Song For Departure’ (remastered)

‘I Live To Fall Asleep’ (remastered)

‘To Repel Ghosts’ (remastered)

‘Emily’ (remastered)

‘Glasnost’ (remastered)

‘Always/Never’ (remastered)

‘Solitude Sometimes Is’ (remastered)

‘Fragments’ (remastered)

‘Cardiff Afterlife’ (remastered)

‘1985’ (Steven Wilson’s Extended Eighties Remix)

‘1985’ (Gwenno Mix)

3CD bookset

CD 1

‘1985’ (remastered)

‘The Love Of Richard Nixon’ (remastered)

‘Empty Souls’ (remastered)

‘A Song For Departure’ (remastered)

‘I Live To Fall Asleep’ (remastered)

‘To Repel Ghosts’ (remastered)

‘Emily’ (remastered)

‘Glasnost’ (remastered)

‘Always/Never’ (remastered)

‘Solitude Sometimes Is’ (remastered)

‘Fragments’ (remastered)

‘Cardiff Afterlife’ (remastered)

CD 2

‘Askew Road’ (B-side)

‘Everything Will Be’ (B-side)

‘Everyone Knows/Nobody Cares’ (B-side)

‘Voodoo Polaroids’ (B-side)

‘Quarantine’ (In My Place Of) (B-side)

‘All Alone Here’ (B-side)

‘Dying Breeds’ (B-side)

‘Litany’ (B-side)

‘Failure Bound’ (B-side)

‘No Jubilees’ (B-side)

‘Antarctic’ (B-side)

‘The Soulmates’ (B-side)

‘1985’ (Steven Wilson’s Extended Eighties Mix)

‘1985’ (Gwenno Mix)

CD 3

‘1985’ (alternate version)

‘1985’ (demo)

‘The Love Of Richard Nixon’ (drum machine demo)

‘The Love Of Richard Nixon’ (live rehearsal demo)

‘A Song For Departure’ (demo)

‘I Live To Fall Asleep’ (cassette)

‘To Repel Ghosts’ (demo)

‘Emily’ (demo)

‘Solitude Sometimes Is’ (demo)

‘Fragments’ (demo)

‘Cardiff Afterlife’ (cassette)

‘Cardiff Afterlife’ (demo)

‘Solitude Sometimes Is’ (Tony Visconti mix)

‘Emily’ (Tony Visconti mix)

‘Cardiff Afterlife’ (Tony Visconti mix)

‘Empty Souls’ (Live At BBC Maida Vale)

‘The Love Of Richard Nixon’ (Live At BBC Maida Vale)

‘I Live To Fall Asleep’ (Live At BBC Maida Vale)

‘A Song For Departure’ (Live At BBC Maida Vale)

‘Fragments’ – (Live At BBC Maida Vale)

Double LP

Side A

‘1985’ (remastered)

‘The Love Of Richard Nixon’ (remastered)

‘Empty Souls’ (remastered)

Side B

‘A Song For Departure’ (remastered)

‘I Live To Fall Asleep’ (remastered)

‘To Repel Ghosts’ (remastered)

Side C

‘Emily’ (remastered)

‘Glasnost’ (remastered)

‘Always/Never’ (remastered)

Side D

‘Solitude Sometimes Is’ (remastered)

‘Fragments’ (remastered)

‘Cardiff Afterlife’ (remastered)

Back in 2013, Nicky Wire said that Manic Street Preachers would never play the ‘Lifeblood’ single ‘The Love Of Richard Nixon’ live again.

The Manics have previously released re-issues of their albums ‘Gold Against The Soul’ (1993), ‘The Holy Bible’ (1994) and ‘Know Your Enemy’ (2001).

This summer, the band will embark on a run of co-headline dates with Suede across the UK and Ireland. Last November saw the two groups announce a joint show at Dreamland in Margate. You can find any remaining tickets here.