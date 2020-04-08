Manic Street Preachers announce huge Cardiff arena shows for the NHS

Manic Street Preachers have announced details of two huge shows at Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena – with one free for NHS workers and another to benefit the health service.

Performing in their native Wales in the capital on December 4 and 5, this shows will mark the band’s only gigs in the country this year. The first night will be a free show for NHS staff to thank them for their work during the coronavirus crisis, while the second is open to everybody with all profits going to NHS Wales charities.

“We wanted to do something to show our appreciation, love and respect for the NHS and its amazing brave workers,” said the band. “One free show and one fundraising show seemed the best way for us to express our deep gratitude for all their heroic work.”

Tickets to both gigs will go on sale from 7pm this Friday, April 10 and are available here.

After the Manics announced plans to reissue their second album ‘Gold Against The Soul‘ last month, the band also revealed they’re working on the follow-up to 2018’s acclaimed ‘Resistance Is Futile‘. Bassist Nicky Wire told NME that the record was sounding “expansive” and would be due next year, while frontman James Dean Bradfield prepares to release a solo album this summer.

He also spoke to NME about their plans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their divisive 2001 album ‘Know Your Enemy’ next year.

Manic Street Preachers recently rescheduled their headline show at The Piece Hall in Halifax with British Sea Power for Sunday, September 20. Tickets are available here.