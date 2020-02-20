Manic Street Preachers donate money to Pontypridd flood relief fund

Manic Street Preachers have donated to a crowdfund raising money for those affected by ongoing floods in Pontypridd.

The Welsh band donated £3,000 to the fund, which was started by the town’s local Labour MP Alex Davies-Jones, and had an initial goal of £5,000. At time of writing the crowdfund had surpassed £22,000, with 27 days left.

The funds raised will be donated to those affected by flooding at the hands of Storm Dennis, which has left hundreds of homes in South Wales underwater.

Reacting to the news on twitter, Davis-Jones said: “When I started the #crowdfunder I hoped we would raise a few thousand to help the most vulnerable in our communities suffering from the impact of #StormDennis

(1/2)https://t.co/gHleo8Zs7r — Alex Davies-Jones MP (@AlexDaviesJones) February 20, 2020

“We have just hit over £21k. I’m not normally lost for words but this is truly incredible, but I am not surprised! I continue to be in awe of our communities & of everyone pulling together!

“Diolch to EVERYONE who has contributed but a big shout out to @RoyalMintUK & @Manics #WelshLegends”

