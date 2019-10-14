Manic Street Preachers tease release of ‘The Holy Bible’ live film

Prepare for 'Be Pure Be Vigilant Behave'

A concert film capturing Manic Street Preachers‘ acclaimed 20th anniversary tour of their seminal album ‘The Holy Bible’ looks like it could be set for a wider release.

Shot during the band’s long-time collaborator and BAFTA-winning director Kieran Evans, Be Pure Be Vigilant Behave first premiered in Cardiff in 2016 as part of Swn Festival. Now, Evans has shared a new trailer for the film with more details to follow ‘soon’.

“The whole point of the movie was to make an anti-concert film,” Evans previously told NME. “We were moaning about cranes and all that festival footage. One night a couple of years ago we were talking about how much we loved old Sex Pistols concerts. There’s a brilliant compilation of punk films on Sky Atlantic at the moment all about that old Tony Wilson show, So It Goes. He’d film Buzzcocks gigs but only send two or three cameras. Because they had longer takes and would just cut what they had, it felt so much more exciting than having say 20 cameras where nothing is left to chance. We wanted to leave something to chance with this.

“The whole premise was me with a low-end, lo-fi camera, shooting one member of the band each night, going round them each gig from a different angle and shooting the audience. That was it – the golden rule. There wasn’t an intention to release anything, it was more about a document of the tour, but then a friend of mine edited some stuff together and we realised we had something.”

He added: “[Bassist, Nicky] Wire phoned me today and said he still had a headache from watching the film. I didn’t know whether to be chuffed or worried.”

Check out an exclusive clip of ‘Faster’ from Be Pure Be Vigilant Behave below.

Meanwhile, Manic Street Preachers recently went on tour alongside the Welsh rugby team in Japan – where they invited the squad’s Jamie Roberts on stage to perform.