Manic Street Preachers‘ frontman James Dean Bradfield has shared the video for his new single ‘The Boy From The Plantation’.

The clip, which you can watch, below sees the singer performing alongside clips of Chilean archive footage from the ’40s and ’50s. It was directed by longtime Manics collaborator Kieran Evans.

The single, which was released earlier this month, is taken from his forthcoming album ‘Even In Exile’, which was inspired by the life and death of Chilean musician, teacher and political activist Victor Jara.

Speaking about the track, Bradfield recently told NME it was one of the first lyrics to really jump out.

“Just like with Nicky and Richey, I could see these lines just charging at me,” he said. “As writers, all three of them have this power where lines just lift up from the page like special effects.”

Arriving on August 14, ‘Even Is Exile’ is the follow up to his 2006 debut ‘The Great Western’ and has lyrics penned by Patrick Jones – the famous Welsh poet and playwright and brother of Manics bassist and lyricist Nicky Wire.

It comes after he recently shared two tracks ‘There’ll Come A War’ and ‘Seeking The Room With The Three Windows’.

Manic Street Preachers’ recently reissued their 1993 album ‘Gold Against The Soul’ and shared the live film meets documentary ‘Pieces Of Sleep’ featuring unseen footage from the era. They are currently set to play two free shows for the NHS in Cardiff this December.

The Manics also revealed they’re working on the follow-up to 2018’s acclaimed ‘Resistance Is Futile‘ with Wire telling NME that the record was sounding “expansive” and would be due in 2021.

Next year, the band also have stadium support shows booked with The Killers before heading to Scandinavia with Green Day.