Manic Street Preachers join Victorious Festival 2020 line-up

Manic Street Preachers are the latest addition to the line-up for Victorious Festival 2020.

The Portsmouth festival will be held from August 28-30, with Ian Brown, The Streets and Royal Blood the main headliners.

Manic Street Preachers will play at Victorious Festival on the Saturday (August 29) of the event on a day which will also see performances from the likes of Rag’N’Bone Man, Craig David presents TS5 and headliners The Streets.

Advertisement

You can see the updated line-up poster for Victorious Festival 2020 below.

Speaking about the booking, Victorious festival director Andy Marsh said: “We are thrilled to add The Manics to the line up. They have an amazing back-catalogue with huge hits that I grew up listening to, plus they’re incredible live.

“We’ve carefully curated the line up to include notable headliners, family favourites and new talent to try and make sure there really is something for everyone to enjoy and we’re looking forward to announcing even more acts soon!”

Tickets for Victorious Festival 2020 are on sale now, and you can grab them and find out more information about this year’s event here.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Manic Street Preachers started to tease the reissue of their second album ‘Gold Against The Soul’ while also appearing to confirm themselves for Glastonbury 2020.