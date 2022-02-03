Manic Street Preachers lead new additions to Neighbourhood Weekender 2022

Manic Street Preachers have been announced among the new additions to the line-up of Neighbourhood Weekender 2022.

The Victoria Park, Warrington festival will return on May 28-29, and will feature Courteeners, Kasabian and Blossoms as headliners.

READ MORE: 20 festivals to look forward to in 2022

Speaking about their co-headline slot back in September, Blossoms frontman Tom Ogden said: “We can’t wait! The other headliners we’re massive fans of [as well], so it’s gonna be a big old party.”

Advertisement

Neighbourhood Weekender has today (February 3) added a host of new names to their 2022 line-up, including the Manic Street Preachers.

Baby Queen, Razorlight, James Bay, The Rills, Red Rum Club, GAYLE and Scouting For Girls have all joined the line-up for this year’s festival, while rising acts The Academic, Dylan John Thomas, Brooke Combe and Seb Lowe will also perform.

Those artists join the already announced likes of DMA’s, Becky Hill, Tom Grennan, Starsailor, Cast, The Fratellis, Example, Sports Team, Inhaler, The Lathums, Pale Waves, Jamie Webster, Crawlers, The Amazons and Wet Leg on the bill – you can see the latest line-up poster for Neighbourhood Weekender above.

Tickets, including VIP Packages, for Neighbourhood Weekender 2022 are on sale now from here.

Advertisement

Manic Street Preachers, meanwhile, will kick off their live commitments in 2022 with a trio of UK stadium shows supporting The Killers. They’re also set to perform at The Great Estate Festival in Cornwall, The Embankment in Peterborough and Y Not Festival in Derbyshire this summer.

Back in December the band covered The Cult’s ‘She Sells Sanctuary’ during their final show of 2021 at Wembley Arena in London.