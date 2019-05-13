Watch Manic Street Preachers perform songs from ‘This Is My Truth Tell Me Yours’ live for the very first time

They come on the first night of the band's 20th anniversary celebration tour of the album

Manic Street Preachers played songs from their seminal 1998 album, ‘This Is My Truth Tell Me Yours’, for the very first time last night – watch fan-shot footage of the show below.

Spawning hits such as ‘If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next’, ‘You Stole the Sun From My Heart’ and ‘The Everlasting’, it’s been over 20 years since the release of the band’s fifth studio album.

Awarding the album a 7/10 rating upon its release, NME said of ‘This Is My Truth Tell Me Yours’: “No longer is James Dean Bradfield required to turn metrical somersaults in order to translate screeds of vituperative prose into the realm of the performable. Nicky’s opaque verses lend themselves more readily to poetic contemplation, and James responds with his most incontrovertibly delicate vocals, singing as opposed to lacerating his larynx in the quest for empathy.”

Taking to the stage at Dublin’s Olympia Theatre last night (May 12), the Manics kicked off the anniversary tour for ‘This Is My Truth Tell Me Yours’ by playing some of the album’s songs live for the very first time. Before last night’s Irish show, the likes of ‘I’m Not Working’ and ‘Be Natural’ had never been included in any of the band’s previous setlists.

Watch some clips from the show below:

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Also performing ‘Born A Girl’ and ‘S.Y.M.M.’, both of which hadn’t been performed by the band since 1998, ‘Prologue To History’ also made it onto the setlist for the first time in 16 years.

Watch other clips from the show below:

‘This is My Truth Tell Me Yours’ tour setlist

‘The Everlasting’ ‘You Stole the Sun From My Heart’ ‘Ready for Drowning’ ‘Tsunami’ ‘My Little Empire’ ‘I’m Not Working’ ‘You’re Tender and You’re Tired’ ‘Born a Girl’ ‘Be Natural’ ‘Black Dog on My Shoulder’ ‘Prologue to History’ ‘S.Y.M.M.’ ‘If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next’ ‘Sleepflower’ ‘Your Love Alone Is Not Enough’ ‘International Blue’ ‘Motorcycle Emptiness’ ‘Solitude Sometimes Is’ ‘People Give In’ ‘You Love Us’ ‘No Surface All Feeling’ ‘A Design For Life’

Meanwhile, Manic Street Preachers and The Specials have been confirmed as the headliners for Splendour Festival 2019. The one-day festival will return to Nottingham’s Wollaton Park on July 20 for its 11th year.

“With an outstanding back catalogue of over 20 combined UK top 10 hits, we’re delighted to announce that Manic Street Preachers and The Specials will headline this year’s Splendour Festival on Saturday 20th July!” read a statement about the two headliners.